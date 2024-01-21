Nicolas Cage Has A Mental Trick To Make His Superman Cameo In The Flash Watchable

While Hollywood is populated with many big stars who refuse to watch their own movies, Nicolas Cage is not among them. There are certain projects, though, that the Oscar-winning actor watches with more of a discriminating eye.

Cage's surprise turn as Superman is often named as one of the complaints fans had with "The Flash's use of CGI, and the actor has admitted in an interview that he also has issues with his brief appearance in the film. In an interview with Deadline, Cage said he uses a mind trick of sorts to make the cameo easier to watch. "I did get some satisfaction from seeing the character, but to me it didn't look [right]," Cage told Deadline. "But then, Superman is an alien. Kal-El is from another planet. So, in that way, the CGI kind of looked right, because it's alien. It doesn't look real. It doesn't look like it has a heartbeat. So, I can look at it that way and think that it worked."

Cage's version of Superman is just one of the many cameo appearances in "The Flash's" multidimensional Chronobowl sequence. Other nods to the Man of Steel in the film included cameos of George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, and Henry Cavill as their respective versions of the character, as well as Helen Slater as Supergirl.