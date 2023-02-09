Spider-Man: Noir To Spin His Webs On Amazon Prime In New Live-Action Series

"Spider-Man Noir" has been an alternate universe version of "Spider-Man" since 2009 when the first comics featuring the brooding, black-and-white version of our favorite web-slinger first debuted. However, many more people are likely familiar with the character thanks to 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse," which featured Nicolas Cage as the voice of the character, fighting alongside countless other variants of Spider-Man.

Now, it appears that the character is finally getting his time in the spotlight, with a new report revealing that the crime-fighting, hat-wearing New Yorker is getting his own series, courtesy of Amazon Studios. Set in 1930s New York City, the series will star someone other than Peter Parker donning the Spider-suit, although this one will look a little different from what fans of the franchise are used to in most versions of "Spider-Man."

Although details are currently sparse, read on to find out more about who is making the show.