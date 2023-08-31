Marvel Rumor Teases Ghost Rider's Live-Action Return With An Unexpected Face

After over a decade-long hiatus from the big screen, a new rumor suggests that the MCU is ready to roll out the flaming red carpet for the skull-faced biker, and the actor reported to play the part of Ghost Rider is probably not the first person people would have expected. The otherworldly daredevil introduced in Marvel Spotlight #5 in 1972 was first adapted for the cinemas with actor Nicholas Cage playing the titular antihero in the 2007 feature "Ghost Rider" and its 2012 sequel "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." And now it appears he may be stepping back into the role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to two reliable Hollywood insiders, Ghost Rider is making a comeback, with both indicating Cage will once again portray Johnny Blaze and his hellish, chain-wielding alter ego. @CanWeGetToast posted a gif of Nicholas Cage's Johnny Blaze riding his bike next to Sam Elliot's Carter Slade on horseback with a post that read, "The Spirits of Vengeance and their Hellfire will be burning the damned sooner than you think..." And @MyTimeToShineH posted a shot of the actor transforming in the movie, saying, "Now that's a cool f***ing shot. Glad Cage is coming back." That same source posted in a Tweet a few days prior that a "New Ghost Rider solo project was in development pre-strikes. They will move forward with it post-strikes." Even though nothing has been confirmed, there is certainly plenty of buzz surrounding the possibility of Cage suiting up as the rider once again.

While some are probably excited that there might be a chance the actor will play Ghost Rider again, others might wonder if Cage wants to return to the role.