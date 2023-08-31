Marvel Rumor Teases Ghost Rider's Live-Action Return With An Unexpected Face
After over a decade-long hiatus from the big screen, a new rumor suggests that the MCU is ready to roll out the flaming red carpet for the skull-faced biker, and the actor reported to play the part of Ghost Rider is probably not the first person people would have expected. The otherworldly daredevil introduced in Marvel Spotlight #5 in 1972 was first adapted for the cinemas with actor Nicholas Cage playing the titular antihero in the 2007 feature "Ghost Rider" and its 2012 sequel "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." And now it appears he may be stepping back into the role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
According to two reliable Hollywood insiders, Ghost Rider is making a comeback, with both indicating Cage will once again portray Johnny Blaze and his hellish, chain-wielding alter ego. @CanWeGetToast posted a gif of Nicholas Cage's Johnny Blaze riding his bike next to Sam Elliot's Carter Slade on horseback with a post that read, "The Spirits of Vengeance and their Hellfire will be burning the damned sooner than you think..." And @MyTimeToShineH posted a shot of the actor transforming in the movie, saying, "Now that's a cool f***ing shot. Glad Cage is coming back." That same source posted in a Tweet a few days prior that a "New Ghost Rider solo project was in development pre-strikes. They will move forward with it post-strikes." Even though nothing has been confirmed, there is certainly plenty of buzz surrounding the possibility of Cage suiting up as the rider once again.
While some are probably excited that there might be a chance the actor will play Ghost Rider again, others might wonder if Cage wants to return to the role.
Cage continues to confuse Ghost Rider fans
Nicholas Cage continues to prove he still has some star power left in the tank with well-received turns in films like "Mandy," "Pig," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." The prolific actor has certainly seen a mix of highs and lows in his career over the years, yet he isn't willing to work on just any project, especially when it comes to possibly making a third appearance as the supernatural superhero. During a Reddit AMA in 2022, a fan asked how he would feel if Marvel requested him to return as Ghost Rider, and Cage responded, "I would really need to see what they had in mind before answering that." While it isn't a confirmation that he's willing to play the part again, the actor doesn't seem completely against returning as long as the right idea is on the table for his return.
Despite not entirely ruling it out, he has made other comments that probably make people question his future as Ghost Rider in the MCU. In March 2023, according to a report from Variety, when Cage was asked if he wanted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he answered, "I Don't Need to Be in the MCU, I'm Nic Cage." While nothing necessarily has been set in stone, it seems fair to point out that not needing to be in something doesn't necessarily mean they are opposed to the idea, so there is still technically a chance he could play the character down the line at some point in the shared universe.
Nicholas Cage's exact thoughts on returning to the role may be a mystery, but when it comes to what the fans want, there is even more confusion surrounding who should play Ghost Rider next.
Fans are conflicted over who should play Ghost Rider
When it comes to whether or not Marvel should go with someone new to play the part of Ghost Rider or choose a familiar face, fans are divided on who stands out as the best candidate. Those contemplating between Nicholas Cage from the movies or Gabriel Luna, who played Robbie Reyes in the series "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." seem to be leaning toward Cage's way. Like u/rjohn2020, who wrote, "I'd much prefer his Ghost Rider to appear than to ever see the AOS version again." But then there are those who, while they believe Cage is a stellar choice, wouldn't mind seeing other action stars take on the part. U/No_Gear1535 posted, "I really hope it is Nicolas Cage who gets to play him. I really don't care what people think of him it would be so cool to see him in the MCU since he is one of my favorite actors. I would be down to see Keanu Reeves play him as well."
The "John Wick" star is one of several other actors fans think would be good for the role through various fan art creations, along with Norman Reedus, who has been involved in rumors surrounding Ghost Rider's arrival in the MCU for some time. A Reddit User posted a comment saying, "Norman Reddus is a great choice as Johnny Blaze" under a fan-made creation depicting "The Walking Dead" actor as the Marvel character.
While it's still up for discussion, and nothing has been made official, there is no denying there are several solid contenders for the role, and it will be exciting to see who ends up playing Ghost Rider in the MCU.