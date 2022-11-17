Amazon Gets Into The Marvel Series Game With Silk: Spider Society, More Marvel-Sony Series To Come

Sony is finally bringing its Spider-Verse to the small screen, beginning with an Amazon Prime Video series centered on the popular contemporary Marvel Comics hero Silk. As Variety reports, the series will be titled "Silk: Spider Society," and will be helmed by longtime "The Walking Dead" showrunner, writer, and producer Angela Kang. Kang began writing for the hit AMC drama during its 2nd season and remained a part of its creative team through its 11th and final outing. She took over shrowrunning duties from Scott Gimple in Season 9 (per The Wrap).

Kang will also executive produce the series alongside co-creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller — the creative team behind the critical smash "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Prolific "Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal will also be involved in an executive producing capacity. It's somewhat notable that Sony is bringing this live-action series to neither Disney+ nor Hulu (unlikely but fitting homes, given their Marvel content) or — especially — Netflix, home of another Lord and Miller-Sony hit, "The Mitchells vs. The Machines." Sony and Netflix recently struck a semi-exclusive licensing deal that gives the platform the first pass on any of Sony's future direct-to-streaming films. Whether or not their agreement covers episodic content, it may be further complicated by either Sony or Netflix's relationships with the Marvel brand.

Nevertheless, the announcement of a creative team is almost as exciting as Sony's choice of character. Silk has an already impressive amount of prominence in the Marvel Comics Universe, and could make for a promising new addition to Sony's struggling franchise.