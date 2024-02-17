Why We're Worried About The New Warner Bros. Lord Of The Rings Movies

It wasn't terribly long ago that the Sackville-Baggins, err, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they were planning on expanding their Middle-earth franchise into more films than just the six live-action Peter Jackson films. With both "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies grossing about $6 billion combined during their theatrical runs, it's not hard to understand why the studio might want to cash in for more, especially after the unceremonious end of its most recent live-action franchise, the DC Extended Universe.

"Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of 'The Lord of the Rings' on the big screen," penned executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in a statement. "The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film."

While all of that sounds good on the surface (who doesn't want more from Middle-earth?), we have some serious doubts about how WBD might continue the "Lord of the Rings" story into a new series of films. It's not like there's a direct sequel to Tolkien's epic high fantasy trilogy, and many of the beloved characters from the films have completed their character arcs. To say we're a little concerned might be an understatement. Here's why.