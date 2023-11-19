Whatever Happened To These Characters After The Lord Of The Rings?

There's no denying that Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is one of the greatest feats in modern filmmaking. The adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's high-fantasy epic has garnered plenty of praise over the years, despite some of the big differences from the original novels. Concluding with "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," the trilogy-closer is also well-known for having a particularly long-winded ending. Still, even that last hour couldn't fully elaborate on what happened to some of our favorite characters, many of whom we never see again after Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) coronation.

When we last see Frodo (Elijah Wood), he, Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Bilbo (Ian Holm), and many of the Elves sail off to the Undying Lands. Because of Frodo and Bilbo's status as ring-bearers, they were granted the eternal peace that is often only reserved for the Elves. And that's how the trilogy ends, with them sailing off into the unknown, leaving their friends behind in Middle-earth. But that's not exactly the end of the story. While Jackson's trilogy may not expand much more on what becomes of the other characters, Tolkien's original works had a lot more to say about our heroes and even some villains.

If you always wondered what happened to the rest of the Fellowship, their allies, and even the Dark Lord, Sauron himself, then we've got some answers for you. With Middle-earth saved, this is what happened to everybody else.