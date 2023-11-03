The Lord Of The Rings Characters Who Didn't Make It Into The Movie

There hasn't been a motion picture trilogy quite like "The Lord of the Rings." Based upon the high fantasy epic by J.R.R. Tolkien, the film trilogy was directed by filmmaker Peter Jackson who introduced the world of Middle-earth to new audiences everywhere. However, given the extensive nature of Tolkien's original world, it soon became obvious that Jackson and company were going to have to cut down on some of the book's material in order to make a movie trilogy work. This meant that there were plenty of characters left behind by the Fellowship, who carried onto Mordor without them.

"There are lots of things in these films which are not from the books, but I think in most cases they're improvements," the late actor Christopher Lee — who boasted about reading Tolkien's epic every year — said on the Appendices for "The Fellowship of The Ring" (via YouTube). "Because there are scenes that do have to be seen, and they add a lot to it." However you feel about the loss of characters like Tom Bombdail, Glorfindel, or Ghân-buri-Ghân, it's hard to argue with someone who loves the original books as much as Lee did.

Nevertheless, if you haven't read the books and you have no idea who we could be talking about, these are the biggest characters in "The Lord of the Rings" who were tragically left out of the movies. And no, we won't even mention "The Scouring of the Shire."