Why Is The First Episode Of A TV Series Called A Pilot?

If you've paid attention to discussions of television, you'll almost certainly have come across the word "pilot" used in reference to the first episode of the first season of a series. And if you're a TV enthusiast, you've probably incorporated it into your own vocabulary. But hold on, what does flying a plane have to do with your favorite sitcom?

In fact, the term comes from science, not aviation. When scientists want to know whether a certain topic should be studied further, they conduct what's called a pilot study. These studies determine, among other things, whether the research might be viable and how it should be conducted. In addition, they are smaller in scale than a full study, expending fewer resources so that the bulk of the time, money, and effort researchers will spend can be directed to the main research project.

Similarly, a TV pilot is used to determine whether the concept for a show is a good idea. They are often shot on their own to test with audiences and make other tweaks before a network orders the full season — if they place an order at all. Since networks don't want to sink a ton of money into something that could end up being a flop, the pilot episode is a cost-effective way to gauge interest. In fact, the creatives behind a TV series often use their own money or court investors to shoot a low-budget pilot as part of a pitch to studios and networks as a proof of concept. But even some of the most famous TV pilots you've seen aren't the originals, since the term has multiple meanings.