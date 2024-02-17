Is Charlie Sheen In Any Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory?

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre haven't always had the most positive relationship, but they have collaborated on successful projects such as "Two and a Half Men." As such, it made sense for Lorre to hire his prized actor for a cameo appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" — and that's precisely what happened in Season 2's "The Griffin Equivalency" episode.

The scene in question sees a slightly tipsy Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) bump into Sheen at The Cheesecake Factory. Raj then brags about the fact that he's set to appear in People Magazine, and the visibly annoyed Sheen tells the scientist to call him after he's been on the cover.

In most people's eyes, Sheen's appearance is probably just a humorous celebrity cameo on a hit sitcom that was known to occasionally entertain viewers with notable guest stars. However, Sheen seemingly wasn't a fan of his contribution to the series — although he once did take credit for the success of "Big Bang Theory."