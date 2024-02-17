Is Charlie Sheen In Any Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory?
Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre haven't always had the most positive relationship, but they have collaborated on successful projects such as "Two and a Half Men." As such, it made sense for Lorre to hire his prized actor for a cameo appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" — and that's precisely what happened in Season 2's "The Griffin Equivalency" episode.
The scene in question sees a slightly tipsy Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) bump into Sheen at The Cheesecake Factory. Raj then brags about the fact that he's set to appear in People Magazine, and the visibly annoyed Sheen tells the scientist to call him after he's been on the cover.
In most people's eyes, Sheen's appearance is probably just a humorous celebrity cameo on a hit sitcom that was known to occasionally entertain viewers with notable guest stars. However, Sheen seemingly wasn't a fan of his contribution to the series — although he once did take credit for the success of "Big Bang Theory."
Charlie Sheen hasn't spoken well of The Big Bang Theory
Charlie Sheen hated his cameo on "The Big Bang Theory," once claiming that he liked the show's actors but found their characters annoying. Of course, it's worth noting that he made these comments in 2013, during the aftermath of a very public feud with Chuck Lorre that led to Sheen being fired from "Two and a Half Men." Back then, he didn't have many positive things to say about the showrunner or his projects.
Furthermore, despite not being a fan of the series, Sheen boldly stated that "Big Bang Theory" exists because of him, as he was integral to Lorre's success on the small screen thanks to "Two and a Half Men" being a hit. "You gotta think about the shows that my show launched," he told The Guardian in 2013. "I should have added in a clause that said anything that uses me as a lead-in, cut me in."
Sheen hasn't disparaged "Big Bang Theory" since then, and it's unknown if he has views on the hit spin-off "Young Sheldon." The good news, however, is that Lorre and Sheen have ended their bitter feud, and they even rekindled their working relationship for a couple of episodes of "How to Be a Bookie" in 2023.