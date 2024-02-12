The Ending Of Hazbin Hotel Season 1 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Hazbin Hotel" Season 1

Prime Video's R-rated animated series "Hazbin Hotel" is a blast of razzamatazz fun with zany characters and great songs — plus a big dose of sex, drugs, and violence. It follows Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the daughter of Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan) and his love, Lilith, the first woman, who created Hell after Lucifer was cast out of Heaven. Charlie has founded the Hazbin Hotel as a way to deal with Hell's overpopulation problem. The hotel is a halfway house where she'll rehabilitate souls until they're ready to check out of Hell and check into Heaven — or at least, that's what she's hoping.

She's joined in this endeavor by a handful of sinners. There's Charlie's girlfriend, Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), who wants Charlie to succeed for Charlie as much as for anyone else; Angel Dust (Blake Roman), Hell's most famous porn star, who's taken up residence at the Hotel, though he doesn't seem that committed to rehab; Husk (Keith David), the cat-person bartender, who hears everyone's stories and is not impressed; Niffty (Kimiko Glenn), the adorable, one-eyed housekeeper who likes to stab things; and Alastor (Amir Talai), the powerful radio demon who wants to help get the Hazbin Hotel up and running — but not for redeeming purposes. Just for, you know, funsies.

This ragtag crew is the first line of defense between Hell and Heaven's far more brutal annual Extermination where Adam (Alex Brightman) — yes, that Adam — and a bunch of angels kill demons. This is the world of "Hazbin Hotel," and it is glorious. Here's what happens at the end of Season 1.