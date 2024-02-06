Biggest Unanswered Questions In Hazbin Hotel Season 1

Contains spoilers for "Hazbin Hotel" Season 1

Four years after Vivienne Medrano's "Hazbin Hotel" pilot hit YouTube, the first season has wrapped up at Amazon Prime Video, delivering a climactic finale but promising many more things to come in Season 2. Living up to the hype of an indie animation smash-hit that accrued nearly 100 million views was no small task, but Medrano seems to have pulled it off. Season 1 has earned significant praise from both critics and regular viewers, and fans who were waiting the last four years in suspense appear mostly satisfied with the finished result.

Though the series juggles a lot of plotlines and characters, the core focus of Season 1 is pretty simple. Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the princess of Hell, tries her best to lead a handful of wayward sinners to redemption, putting them up in her titular hotel and urging them away from their darkest instincts. Her efforts take her all the way to Heaven itself, where she discovers that the angels are less than holy and that the metrics for redemption aren't exactly clear. Her righteous rage leads to a bloody showdown, with Charlie and her assembled crew earning a first-ever victory against the Heavenly horde.

It's an action-packed finish, but it also leaves plenty of things hanging. Secrets are teased, long-gone characters return in mysterious ways, and the future of Hell itself seems uncertain by the time the credits roll on Episode 8. With that in mind, let's take a look at the biggest unanswered questions in "Hazbin Hotel" Season 1 and what could be coming next.