Why The Actress In The Discover Card Commercials Looks So Familiar

The actress from the Super Bowl 2024 Discover card commercial is an Emmy-winning icon. Between the fast food and beer commercials, all eyes turned to Discover's quirky new advertisement, which showcases the excellent and friendly service that customers receive with their cards. In the quick spot, a woman calls Discover's customer service for a query and is amazed by how realistic the service rep is with their responses, thinking that they're a robot. The customer then asks the representative to prove that they're a human. The tables turn when the rep asks the caller to prove that they're a human, leaving the woman debating if she's a robot.

The quick and effective spot features Jennifer Coolidge as the caller going through an existential crisis, wondering if she really is human. Best known for her comedic work, Coolidge has emerged as an icon in recent years thanks to her diverse roles. The Discovery card commercial for this year's Super Bowl isn't Coolidge's first rodeo with the credit card company — she's consistently worked with the brand over the last few months to promote their cards.

With how popular the Discover ads have become, thanks in part to Coolidge's hilarious presence, chances are that audiences have seen her in several of their favorite TV shows and movies over the last few years.