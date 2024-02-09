Moon Knight Theory Gives Marvel's Season 1 Cliffhanger A Disturbing New Meaning

Reddit is pretty sure that Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) killed his mom, more specifically, that one of his more violent alternate personalities did. In late 2023, u/HansenTheMan posted their idea on r/MCUTheories suggesting that it's kind of weird how Season 1, Episode 5, "Asylum," offers no cause of death, nor any other information outside of the fact that she's no longer among the living. According to the Redditor's theory, Jake Lockley — the lethal personality first officially seen during the show's post-credit scene — struck a deal with Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) so that he could remove a child abuser from the equation of life.

"[I]t's [un]clear if Marc and Steven were the only personalities who suffered through all the abuse and trauma their mom had put them through ... Steven [Grant] was created from what their mom had done to Marc, and it's possible Jake was, too," said the Redditor. "My theory is that Jake got permission from Khonshu to do a more personal kill ... Khonshu allowed it since [he's] all about justice, vengeance, and punishing those who have done wrong ... [maybe] Jake traveled back home and murdered his mother, and this also could be what made him so loyal to Khonshu."

u/HansenTheMan went on to hope that the anticipated, but unconfirmed, "Moon Knight" Season 2 would canonize their theory. The only problem is that the Disney+ series is approximately two years old without any further assurances of a future.