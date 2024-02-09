Moon Knight Theory Gives Marvel's Season 1 Cliffhanger A Disturbing New Meaning
Reddit is pretty sure that Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) killed his mom, more specifically, that one of his more violent alternate personalities did. In late 2023, u/HansenTheMan posted their idea on r/MCUTheories suggesting that it's kind of weird how Season 1, Episode 5, "Asylum," offers no cause of death, nor any other information outside of the fact that she's no longer among the living. According to the Redditor's theory, Jake Lockley — the lethal personality first officially seen during the show's post-credit scene — struck a deal with Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) so that he could remove a child abuser from the equation of life.
"[I]t's [un]clear if Marc and Steven were the only personalities who suffered through all the abuse and trauma their mom had put them through ... Steven [Grant] was created from what their mom had done to Marc, and it's possible Jake was, too," said the Redditor. "My theory is that Jake got permission from Khonshu to do a more personal kill ... Khonshu allowed it since [he's] all about justice, vengeance, and punishing those who have done wrong ... [maybe] Jake traveled back home and murdered his mother, and this also could be what made him so loyal to Khonshu."
u/HansenTheMan went on to hope that the anticipated, but unconfirmed, "Moon Knight" Season 2 would canonize their theory. The only problem is that the Disney+ series is approximately two years old without any further assurances of a future.
Marvel is slowing down: What does that mean for Moon Knight?
During a late 2022 interview with Collider, Oscar Isaac reminded MCU fans he is not in a position to confirm any further "Moon Knight" stories. "We can't definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can't drain me of those. What a cock tease I am. Always been," said Isaac. "We'll see what happens. But at the moment, there's no official word." In early 2024, "Moon Knight" is still in a state of limbo. There are rumors that Moon Knight will return for major Marvel projects like "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Blade" but no concrete info.
"Moon Knight" was originally billed as a limited series, which means that it was not intended to continue beyond what was initially filmed. That said, includes a post-credit scene that teases future stories. Marvel might have framed "Moon Knight" as it did just in case audiences responded negatively. But audiences loved "Moon Knight," so the studio is in a position to build on the dangling threads of Jake Lockley if it chooses to. But Marvel is slowing down production, and that might spell disaster for projects on hiatus.
2023 alone saw the MCU release three new films, three new seasons for ongoing Disney+ shows, and two new Marvel Disney+ productions. By comparison, 2024, will see one new film and three new Marvel Disney+ productions, none of which are related to "Moon Knight." The shift comes on the heels of both the 2023 Writers Strike and a growing sense of superhero fatigue, not to mention the MCU's immediate need to recast Kang. If more "Moon Knight" is coming, then it won't be for some time.