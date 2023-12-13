Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Rumored To Return For 3 Major Marvel Projects
One problem Marvel has had throughout Phases 4 and 5 is a lack of a clear return point for popular characters. Numerous heroes and villains have been introduced in both the films and the Disney+ shows, but it's hard to become invested when people have no clue when someone's coming back. Well, if rumors are to be believed, there may be plenty more of Steven Grant, aka Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) in the future.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the account @MyTimeToShineHello regularly posts "scoops," some of which prove to be accurate. They were asked on October 26 when Moon Knight would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The account responded, "Moon Knight season 2 and The Avengers films." That's three more appearances in the pipeline, all of which would be interesting avenues to bring the character back.
"Moon Knight" Season 2 is interesting because the initial run was typically touted as a miniseries, but Marvel seemingly hinted at potential future seasons as it was wrapping up. Meanwhile, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" make a lot of sense, as there could conceivably be many opportunities for every cinematic Marvel character ever to pop by. Moon Knight's involvement in anything, especially a second season of his own show, should still be considered a rumor at this point, but it's certainly feasible.
What about Moon Knight in Blade?
Marvel Studios has yet to announce "Moon Knight" Season 2 formally, so it's important to take that with a grain of salt. As for the upcoming two "Avengers" movies, those seem more in the cards, but anything as far as casting could change between now and when they're supposed to come out in 2026 and 2027. After all, the studio is in a state of flux at the moment.
A report came out in October 2023 about how Marvel Studios was changing its approach. For instance, it was tossing out much of what was already filmed for "Daredevil: Born Again" because the story wasn't working creatively. Given criticisms directed toward the MCU for Phases 4 and 5, Marvel needs a change-up, so perhaps it's looking toward other avenues to keep audiences invested. "Moon Knight" was pretty well-received; therefore, another season may look tempting.
The three projects touted by @MyTimeToShineHello are further intriguing because many Marvel fans theorized Moon Knight could appear in "Blade," which wasn't mentioned. Both characters are on the mystical side of things and have been members of the Midnight Sons at various points. However, another report from inside Marvel stated how the "Blade" script has gone through various permutations, with "Logan" screenwriter Michael Green most recently being brought on to right the ship. Perhaps Moon Knight was in a previous script, but that could change depending on which story Marvel ultimately decides to run with. If there's anything to take away from the rumor, it's that Marvel hasn't forgotten Moon Knight, and he should be back, though it just might take a couple of years.