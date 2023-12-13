Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Rumored To Return For 3 Major Marvel Projects

One problem Marvel has had throughout Phases 4 and 5 is a lack of a clear return point for popular characters. Numerous heroes and villains have been introduced in both the films and the Disney+ shows, but it's hard to become invested when people have no clue when someone's coming back. Well, if rumors are to be believed, there may be plenty more of Steven Grant, aka Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) in the future.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the account @MyTimeToShineHello regularly posts "scoops," some of which prove to be accurate. They were asked on October 26 when Moon Knight would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The account responded, "Moon Knight season 2 and The Avengers films." That's three more appearances in the pipeline, all of which would be interesting avenues to bring the character back.

"Moon Knight" Season 2 is interesting because the initial run was typically touted as a miniseries, but Marvel seemingly hinted at potential future seasons as it was wrapping up. Meanwhile, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" make a lot of sense, as there could conceivably be many opportunities for every cinematic Marvel character ever to pop by. Moon Knight's involvement in anything, especially a second season of his own show, should still be considered a rumor at this point, but it's certainly feasible.