Whatever Happened To Pluie After Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" never disappoints with the interesting products and creative entrepreneurs they give the spotlight to. For over a decade, the series, currently in its 15th season, has showcased businesses and ideas that have made viewers applaud, laugh, and screech. Whether it's an inventor horrifying the panel with his "Ionic Ear" — credit where credit is due, he walked so Elon Musk's Neuralink could run — or Scrub Daddy causing a frantic bidding war between among the Sharks, the ABC series never fails to lure in viewers with next week's pitch.
Last season, one of the most memorable ideas fans were introduced to was that of a self-sanitizing baby changing station: "Pluie." Addie Gundry, founder and CEO of Pluie, began her business in 2020 after growing fed up with having to rely on dirty public restrooms whenever forced to change her baby's diaper when she was out and about. "I was a working mom out to lunch and my son had a blowout, which every parent dreads no matter where you are," Gundry told ABC7 Chicago in March 2023. "[T]he changing table in the restaurant was dirty and it was uncomfortable." This led Gundry down an innovative path. She developed a changing table that automatically cleaned itself when closed. "You open it, change your baby, close it and in 60 seconds the entire surface is sanitized with our patented UVC light system."
By 2023, the product was found in hundreds of public restrooms across the United States. Pluie's success gave Gundry, along with company co-founder Brittany Hizer, the ultimate opportunity to showcase their product on "Shark Tank."
What happened to Pluie on Shark Tank?
Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer make their "Shark Tank" splash during Season 14, Episode 16. They are searching for a $500,000 investment for five percent of Pluie, a price tag that earns an immediate and audible response from Daymond John. After pitching and presenting their changing table, which sees Gundry and Hizer awkwardly holding baby dolls initially, the sharks make their move.
Kevin O'Leary is the first to speak and brings up the product's sale cycle and potential value to airports; Gundry is quick to reply that they already had a changing station at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Additionally, she points out how Pluie is also in business with heavy hitters like CVS and Old Navy. When pressed about the price of a single table, Gundry and Hizer explain that one costs $1,312 to make and that they are sold for $2,699.
The sharks raise logistical and financial concerns after hearing some background info regarding the company's history. O'Leary bluntly tells Gundry and Hizer, "You're not worth ten million dollars." Mr. Wonderful is the first one to bow out. Not believing the product can survive in retail stores during turbulent economic times, Daymond John follows suit. Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner also quickly back out.
Pluie after Shark Tank
After failing to secure a deal on "Shark Tank," Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer remained optimistic. "I think, ultimately, we're still pretty early on. You know, they would have wanted to see further growth and purchasing from our large national accounts. I think the stage we're at, they just weren't so sure if it was going to grow as quickly as they wanted it to," Gundry explained after leaving the tank.
Pluie — like countless other companies who've appeared in the tank — seemed to greatly enjoy the momentum that the "Shark Tank" effect offered them. On March 8, 2023, two days before Pluie's episode even aired, and as media attention around the company grew, it was announced that the Indianapolis International Airport would install 50 Pluie diaper changing tables. Later in the year, the company also unveiled a new product: the Pluie Pret Changing Clutch, a compact, lightweight, and machine-washable mat that Pluie insists provides a "cleaner and more comfortable changing experience than other mats on the market." The mat currently goes for $44.99.
In October 2023, Pluie's momentum continued to soar as the United States Chamber of Commerce named the company as one of the country's top small businesses. The moment was incredibly special for Gundry; shortly after the announcement, she took to her LinkedIn to write, "WOW!! What an honor, thank you U.S. Chamber of Commerce!!"
Is Pluie still in business?
Yes, Pluie is still in business and appears to be thriving. Even before the company's appearance on "Shark Tank," it boasted some spectacular accolades. In 2021, Time Magazine listed their diaper changing table as one of the year's best inventions. The following year, the company won the 21st Annual Chicago Innovation Awards.
While the company doesn't boast the largest online following, they are incredibly active on social media, especially Instagram, with content posted almost daily. The Pluie website also seems to be regularly updated and organized into sections targeted toward parents and businesses. The site also displays a nifty map showing exactly how many Pluie changing tables are operating in the country and where they are located. According to the map, the company seems to be dominating the northeastern and midwestern arenas and currently has diaper changing stations in over 30 states (at the beginning of 2023, the Pluies were only located in around 20).
Including the Pluie Pret Changing Clutch, the company's website currently has three main products. The Pluie P100 Plus With UV-C Light System, the table shown on "Shark Tank," goes for $2,899. Meanwhile, a table without the UV-C light would cost a business $1,699.
What's next for Pluie?
Pluie seems to be pursuing the airport market aggressively. The company currently has installments in DFW, St. Louis Lambert International, Gerald R. Ford International, Indianapolis International, and several other airports. Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer are not stopping there. Pluie is making moves in various other markets, including the education and healthcare sectors and the hospitality industry.
Addie Gundry is also showing interest in some on-the-ground marketing. On January 31st, Pluie co-hosted an event at Giggles Play, an indoor play space for children located in Highwood, Illinois. The event seems to have been a rousing success, as registration was required and filled up quickly, with a waitlist having to be ushered out. Afterwards, Gundry took to Instagram to write, "So much love and laughter tonight, what a ride we are on! Couldn't do it without this community." She also announced that Pluie would soon be rolling out its own merchandise line.
While Pluie may not have gotten a deal on "Shark Tank," the business isn't done making waves, with 2024 looking to be another stellar year for the company.