Whatever Happened To Pluie After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" never disappoints with the interesting products and creative entrepreneurs they give the spotlight to. For over a decade, the series, currently in its 15th season, has showcased businesses and ideas that have made viewers applaud, laugh, and screech. Whether it's an inventor horrifying the panel with his "Ionic Ear" — credit where credit is due, he walked so Elon Musk's Neuralink could run — or Scrub Daddy causing a frantic bidding war between among the Sharks, the ABC series never fails to lure in viewers with next week's pitch.

Last season, one of the most memorable ideas fans were introduced to was that of a self-sanitizing baby changing station: "Pluie." Addie Gundry, founder and CEO of Pluie, began her business in 2020 after growing fed up with having to rely on dirty public restrooms whenever forced to change her baby's diaper when she was out and about. "I was a working mom out to lunch and my son had a blowout, which every parent dreads no matter where you are," Gundry told ABC7 Chicago in March 2023. "[T]he changing table in the restaurant was dirty and it was uncomfortable." This led Gundry down an innovative path. She developed a changing table that automatically cleaned itself when closed. "You open it, change your baby, close it and in 60 seconds the entire surface is sanitized with our patented UVC light system."

By 2023, the product was found in hundreds of public restrooms across the United States. Pluie's success gave Gundry, along with company co-founder Brittany Hizer, the ultimate opportunity to showcase their product on "Shark Tank."