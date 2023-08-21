Shark Tank's Worst Pitch & Elon Musk's Neuralink Share A Disturbing Similarity

Years after Darrin Johnson pitched his Bluetooth device Ionic Ear, the episode continues to leave the jaws of "Shark Tank" investors and fans on the floor. However, it's looking like a concept similar to what has often been deemed the show's worst pitch could be closer to becoming a reality than you might have expected.

On the first episode of "Shark Tank," Johnson was looking for a $1 million investment in Ionic Ear in exchange for 15% of the company. The product is a Bluetooth device that is surgically implanted into the user's ear, which he feels will solve the issue of traditional Bluetooth technology's tendency to fall out of ears. The device requires an elongated needle to be inserted in the ear every night for charging, and customers need to receive another surgery to get an update — a detail that makes the sharks freak out at the prospect. While he tries convincing the investors that further testing would aid in public perception, it does little to change their minds. The failed presentation, delivered with a cold and ominous vibe, has gone down in infamy as one of the show's least viable products, with Barbara Corcoran bluntly calling it the worst pitch she's ever heard.

However, another business titan might soon succeed where Johnson failed. In 2017, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and several colleagues launched Neuralink. The company intends to make devices like the Ionic Ear that can be surgically placed inside patients' heads, directly in their brains. However, whereas Johnson's product failed inside and outside the tank, Neuralink has already taken some major steps forward.