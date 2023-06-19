Mark Cuban Calls Shark Tank A 'Reinforcement Of The American Dream'

Even setting aside his involvement as an investor on "Shark Tank," Mark Cuban is a busy man. He has been the principal owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks since 2000, and he recently took on the pharmaceutical industry, launching a low-cost distributor of generic medications. Cuban has also ventured into the movie industry, producing the 2005 George Clooney film "Good Night and Good Luck."

Despite all of these enterprises pulling him in different directions and a reported net worth of more than $5 billion, Cuban continues to participate in "Shark Tank." In a 2014 interview with D Magazine, Cuban explained he stays on "Shark Tank" because he feels it keeps him connected to the entrepreneurial spirit that helped make the United States great. He explained that the people who pitch their ideas on the show often leave with advice on how to develop their business, making the process valuable even if they don't get the financing they aspire for.

"The show has become a reinforcement of the American dream," Cuban says. "When you see people come out here and see them be successful, you think, 'I can be, too,' and you get advice and get the feedback, and, in aggregate, it's an education. That's important in this day and age, in this economy. I do it, too, because it's philanthropy to me. I want to help companies grow and help people have their dreams come true."