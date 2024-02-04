Will Antonio Dawson Return To Chicago P.D.? What Jon Seda Has Said
Jon Seda was a pivotal piece of the One Chicago franchise for many years. He played Antonio Dawson for six seasons on "Chicago P.D." and even portrayed the character on "Chicago Fire" as well as the short-lived "Chicago Justice." However, his time on the series came to a close during "Chicago P.D." Season 6 when his character experiences a drug relapse and goes to rehab, later moving to Puerto Rico. Antonio's still out there, so a return could be in the cards. And Seda has spoken about that possibility.
As "Chicago P.D." is in the midst of Season 11, Us Weekly spoke with Seda about returning to his old stomping grounds. He didn't give much away but he did state, "Antonio didn't die. He's still alive." He even mentioned one scenario he'd love to see that would at least give fans confirmation Antonio's doing all right. He told the outlet he would love it if Antonio could "have a pizza in the background," showing he made his way back to Chicago after leaving for Puerto Rico.
What has Jon Seda been doing since leaving "Chicago P.D."? He jumped ship to "La Brea," where he plays Sam Velez. But One Chicago will always hold a special place for him: "That whole universe is incredible. It was so unique ... And to be a part of it from the beginning was really something special."
Jon Seda has joked about Antonio Dawson's return before
Jon Seda's One Chicago exit shocked fans when it happened, mainly because it felt so rushed and came out of nowhere. The reason Seda left "Chicago P.D." was muddled and came down to vague creative differences. However, Seda talking about how he'd be open to coming back suggests things must still be amicable between him and the show's creatives.
The Us Weekly interview isn't the first time Seda has teased fans about the possibility of Antonio Dawson returning to the Windy City, at least to say hello to some old friends. On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @Michael92767585 posted about wanting to see Antonio back in action: "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS ANTONIO Back on #ChicagoPd Please?" Seda responded to the post, writing, "Maybe there's a portal that leads to Chicago?" The statement is in reference to Seda's more recent show, "La Brea," which is about a portal transporting people to a primordial time. It also suggests Seda may have been too busy with his "La Brea" duties to make it out for another stint on "Chicago P.D."
It's worth noting that "La Brea" is ending with Season 3, so Seda's schedule may be opening up in the near future. Perhaps he'll return to "Chicago P.D." soon because it would genuinely be great to see Antonio in a much better place than where he was left. Many actors have left the One Chicago franchise over the years, but the return of Antonio Dawson could be especially heartwarming.