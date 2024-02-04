Will Antonio Dawson Return To Chicago P.D.? What Jon Seda Has Said

Jon Seda was a pivotal piece of the One Chicago franchise for many years. He played Antonio Dawson for six seasons on "Chicago P.D." and even portrayed the character on "Chicago Fire" as well as the short-lived "Chicago Justice." However, his time on the series came to a close during "Chicago P.D." Season 6 when his character experiences a drug relapse and goes to rehab, later moving to Puerto Rico. Antonio's still out there, so a return could be in the cards. And Seda has spoken about that possibility.

As "Chicago P.D." is in the midst of Season 11, Us Weekly spoke with Seda about returning to his old stomping grounds. He didn't give much away but he did state, "Antonio didn't die. He's still alive." He even mentioned one scenario he'd love to see that would at least give fans confirmation Antonio's doing all right. He told the outlet he would love it if Antonio could "have a pizza in the background," showing he made his way back to Chicago after leaving for Puerto Rico.

What has Jon Seda been doing since leaving "Chicago P.D."? He jumped ship to "La Brea," where he plays Sam Velez. But One Chicago will always hold a special place for him: "That whole universe is incredible. It was so unique ... And to be a part of it from the beginning was really something special."