The Only Vanderpump Rules Stars Still In Touch With Rachel Leviss
"Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 picks up just three months after the news broke that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on long-time partner Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel "Rachel" Leviss. After an explosive Season 10 finale and subsequent three-part reunion special, the affair between Sandoval and Leviss was dubbed by media outlets and fans as "Scandoval," inevitably leading to Leviss' departure from the reality television series.
Leviss' absence from the series begs the question: is she still in touch with any of her former castmates? In the Season 11 premiere, aptly titled "Notes on a Scandal," Madix notes that Sandoval and Leviss are still in contact while the season is being filmed, sending each other postcards, packages, and letters. At this time, Madix and Sandoval are still sharing their Los Angeles home.
It does not appear that Sandoval and Leviss are on speaking terms at the time of writing, as the two are no longer an item. In the January 29, 2024, episode of her podcast, "Rachel Goes Rogue," Leviss leveled an accusation at Sandoval, claiming he had orchestrated their affair to boost ratings for "Vanderpump Rules."
"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" Leviss said on the podcast. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."
Why Lala Kent reached out to Rachel Leviss
In the Season 11 premiere, "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix makes it clear that she won't fraternize with anyone who still considers Rachel Leviss and/or Tom Sandoval a friend. So, it came as a surprise when cast member Lala Kent chose to reach out to Leviss during the episode, doing so in the form of a voice note after more details of Leviss' affair with Sandoval were revealed. Fans will remember Kent's general vitriol toward Leviss while the Scandoval unfolded, especially during the chaotic 2023 reunion special.
During the premiere, it was revealed that Leviss had checked into a 45-day treatment program, according to the Los Angeles Times, to deal with her mental health after the scandal broke. A sympathetic Kent, having at one point been the other woman in an affair with her now ex-husband, Randall Emmett, reaches out to Leviss in a gesture of good faith.
"[...] It resonated with me that she had been isolated, or she said she had been isolated, by Tom Sandoval. I know that feeling," Kent explained to Entertainment Tonight in January. "I also felt that she needed to come back and apologize wholeheartedly when the dust had settled, not when we're three weeks into Scandoval at a reunion."
Following the Season 11 premiere, Kent appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" and confirmed Leviss never responded to her. She ultimately regretted reaching out, especially after Leviss appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B" for a tell-all interview, a decision that was criticized by her former co-stars. "I never would have reached out to [Rachel] had I had a crystal ball," Kent explained. "I thought she was gonna go bag groceries at Vaughn's or something and live a normal life."
Rachel Leviss' no-contact policy with the Vanderpump Cast
Raquel "Rachel" Leviss does not appear to be in touch with any of the current "Vanderpump Rules" cast at the time of writing. In August, the former reality star appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B" to discuss her affair with Tom Sandoval and the subsequent fallout.
According to Leviss, there was a reason why she ignored the messages she received from Lala Kent and Sandoval. "I have a no-contact policy with every cast member," Leviss said (via Entertainment Tonight). However, she also claimed to have spoken on the phone with Lisa Vanderpump, who attempted to convince Leviss to rejoin the show.
Bravo announced in August 2023 that Leviss would not return to "Vanderpump Rules" for future seasons. According to the star, she refused to return after the network denied her equal pay with Sandoval and Ariana Madix. "I was considering going back if I was going to be paid equally because I feel like when you pay your employees I think it really shows how much you value them," Leviss told Frankel. Leviss also denied any desire to return to reality television at all when asked by Frankel, who has starred on shows such as "The Apprentice" and "The Real Housewives of New York."
"Oh hell no!" Leviss said. "No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer. I can't do that to myself."