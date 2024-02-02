The Only Vanderpump Rules Stars Still In Touch With Rachel Leviss

"Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 picks up just three months after the news broke that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on long-time partner Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel "Rachel" Leviss. After an explosive Season 10 finale and subsequent three-part reunion special, the affair between Sandoval and Leviss was dubbed by media outlets and fans as "Scandoval," inevitably leading to Leviss' departure from the reality television series.

Leviss' absence from the series begs the question: is she still in touch with any of her former castmates? In the Season 11 premiere, aptly titled "Notes on a Scandal," Madix notes that Sandoval and Leviss are still in contact while the season is being filmed, sending each other postcards, packages, and letters. At this time, Madix and Sandoval are still sharing their Los Angeles home.

It does not appear that Sandoval and Leviss are on speaking terms at the time of writing, as the two are no longer an item. In the January 29, 2024, episode of her podcast, "Rachel Goes Rogue," Leviss leveled an accusation at Sandoval, claiming he had orchestrated their affair to boost ratings for "Vanderpump Rules."

"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" Leviss said on the podcast. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."