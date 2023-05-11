Vanderpump Rules Season 10's Reunion Trailer Is Exactly What You'd Expect: Chaos

Clocking in at two minutes and eleven seconds, it seems impossible that this short trailer would be able to give fans a true taste of what to expect from the Season 10 finale. Turns out, you can pack quite a lot into that small amount of time.

It's all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

Multiple times, Bravo maestro Andy Cohen asks Sandoval if he's "in love" with Leviss, with him seemingly unable to answer. Leviss ping-pongs between attacking fellow castmates like Lala Kent or admitting that she's been "selfish," to which Madix says that selfish is an understatement, calling her former best friend "diabolical, demented, [and] subhuman." To add to that list, DJ James Kennedy chimes in to call both Sandoval and Leviss "poo-poo heads." (That feels accurate.) Scheana Shay, whom Leviss accused of assaulting her post-Scandoval reveal, receives legal papers, presumably from Leviss, and bursts into tears. Sandoval and his best buddy-business partner-confidante Tom Schwartz can't seem to agree after Cohen asks when Schwartz found out about the affair, prompting Kent to quip, "did you guys not put your timelines together to match?"

Also, Kennedy calls Sandoval "a worm with a mustache," and it's amazing.

The three-part reunion of "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 kicks off on May 24, 2023 on Bravo, and will be on Peacock the following day.