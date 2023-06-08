VPR S10 Reunion: Why Raquel Leviss Heartbreakingly Confessed It All

As Bravo promised, the last five minutes of the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion revealed something new: specifically, that Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and Tom Sandoval had been lying about the timeline of their affair. After news broke in March that the two were carrying on despite Sandoval's nine-year relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix, "Scandoval" has been all that fans can talk about, and in an individual interview at the end of the reunion, Leviss just dropped a few bombshells: namely, that she and Sandoval spent the night at the house he shared with Madix while she was away for her grandmother's funeral, and that the two were carrying on for some time.

Producer Alex Baskin spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about exactly why Leviss would admit this ... and he said he thinks she needed to let this secret out for her own good. Asked if she seemed worried about betraying Sandoval or this affecting their relationship, Baskin said, "I don't think she knew where that was headed. I think she did this for herself and felt like she had to do it. And it's kind of heartbreaking. She says she knew that, obviously, he was going to be really upset, and she said he is kind of all that she had at that point. But I don't think she felt she had a choice, so her feeling was that she had to get it off her chest, and if that ended up costing her what was going on between them, this was still something she had to do. She just had to unburden herself."