Major Changes Coming To MCU Releases In 2024
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to look drastically different in 2024.
When the MCU launched in 2008, franchise boss Kevin Feige released a double whammy of "Iron Man" and "The Incredible Hulk," setting the stage for what would become one of the most profitable and pronounced cinematic franchises in history. The MCU didn't return until 2010 with the release of "Iron Man 2," but the seeds had already been planted for multiple projects. And by 2013, audiences became conditioned to expect multiple Marvel movies each year.
That changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as no MCU installments were released in 2020. But as the pandemic wound down, the studio continued its release strategy, debuting three flicks in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This year, however, is a different story, as the franchise has just one film scheduled: July's "Deadpool 3," which folds the 20th Century Studios roster of Marvel characters into the MCU.
Marvel Studios only debuting one flick in 2024 is a major shift, as the company typically relies on multiple tentpoles to boost its prominence. Only having "Deadpool 3" in cinemas is a symptom of several factors, namely the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 and an internal strategy to focus on quality, not quantity. Interestingly enough, 2024 will have multiple Marvel-related projects grace the big screen, with at least three heavy hitters coming from Sony Pictures.
Why is only Deadpool 3 releasing?
The last few years haven't been very kind to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It hasn't seen a billion-dollar grossing hit since the release of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film they co-developed alongside Sony Pictures. Beyond dwindling financial receipts, the franchise has been plagued with bad press, thanks to shifting audience tastes and "superhero fatigue." 2023 was a disappointing year, as Marvel only saw one substantial commercial hit in the form of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which still failed to surpass its predecessor at the box office.
Audiences rejected "The Marvels," which barely grossed $200 million worldwide, and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was widely panned. The latter film was ridiculed for its narrative and poor visuals. Back-to-back commercial and critical misfires compelled Disney CEO Bob Iger to consider a shift, with the executive telling CNBC that he's "always felt that quantity can be actually a negative when it comes to quality, and I think that's exactly what happened. We lost some focus."
But "Deadpool 3" wasn't always the lone wolf in the MCU's 2024 slate. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike forced projects to shut down, moving "Captain America: Brave New World" to 2025. Marvel has several films in the pipeline, notably "Thunderbolts" and "Fantastic Four." The dual strikes were arguably a blessing in disguise; execs and creatives had time to retool their plans. But it also means less content for fans.
Marvel has some other issues to deal with
Perhaps the most notable issue Marvel Studios has to deal with throughout Phase 5 and Phase 6 is Kang, formerly played by Jonathan Majors. Starting with the release of "Loki" Season 1 and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Marvel put all its chips on the multiversal villain — so much so that "Avengers 5" was initially subtitled "The Kang Dynasty." Majors was fired from the studio after a Manhattan jury found the actor guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment following an altercation involving his ex-girlfriend.
With Majors out, it's unclear what the Multiverse Saga's endgame is; it's unknown if Kang will be recast. With delays upon delays, Marvel has the opportunity to reassess its strategy. One main criticism audiences have post-"Avengers: Endgame" is that the films feel aimless ... as if the series is going through the motions, churning out movies purely for the sake of it.
A major identity crisis has unfolded, and in 2024, Marvel will have the opportunity to retool itself, for better or worse. "Deadpool 3" is a game-changer for Marvel Studios, as it'll be the franchise's first R-rated flick. This gives the studio a chance to go in a bold new direction, allowing the filmmakers to step away from the established formulaic direction.
Marvel's (minimal) television presence in 2024
The MCU's 2024 theatrical slate is barren, but the franchise will have a presence on Disney+. Since 2021, several television programs have been released, ranging from hits like "WandaVision" to misfires like "Secret Invasion." Quality on the small screen has been mixed, so it will be interesting to see how Marvel changes its TV strategy. They already had a semi-hit in the form of "Echo," which earned generally positive reviews.
2024 will also see the release of the long-gestating "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," a spin-off of 2021's "WandaVision." Audiences can also expect two animated projects in the form of "Marvel Zombies" and "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," though those shows likely won't have major ramifications on the larger franchise.
Besides "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and the already released "Echo," the MCU's television landscape this year is mostly minimal. This means the studio is actively trying to curtail output — undoubtedly a good thing after the franchise had a downward spiral. While the mainline MCU is going for quality, not quantity, Sony is taking a drastically different approach, releasing a slew of Marvel-related projects, which could spell doom or joy for Disney and Kevin Feige.
Sony is releasing three (maybe four?) Marvel films in 2024
Sony Pictures has boasted the rights to Spider-Man and his adjacent characters for years, and there's no scenario where the company will let them go. As one of the most recognizable Marvel heroes, Spider-Man is a cash cow. In 2018, the studio debuted "Venom," the first film in what is now known as Sony's Spider-Man Universe. That franchise is tangentially related to the MCU, as Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock has crossed over thanks to multiverse shenanigans.
In 2024, Sony will release "Madame Web," "Kraven the Hunter," and "Venom 3." For Sony, these are three major tentpoles, though it remains to be seen how "Madame Web" and the R-rated "Kraven" perform, as they're unknown quantities compared to the successful Venom flicks. Sony has had these three films in development for some time, and they're integral parts of the studio's 2024 strategy. This is good news for Marvel fans, as they'll have the opportunity to see more Spider-Man-adjacent characters featured on the big screen.
There's also the possibility that "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" will hit screens this year. However, that seems unlikely, considering it was removed from Sony's calendar due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Will Sony's slate cause issues for the MCU?
Marvel Studios is trying its best to bring audiences back with quality, but will Sony's slate affect the goodwill the MCU is trying to buy back? It's no secret that Sony's Spider-Man flicks haven't been critical darlings — "Morbius" and "Madame Web" have been mercilessly bullied for quite some time. While it remains to be seen if "Kraven the Hunter" can be a winner, it's possible that Sony's increased Marvel output could drive audiences away from the MCU even more.
Superhero fatigue can no longer be ignored, with financial receipts for both Marvel and DC movies indicating indifference towards caped heroes and world-ending escapades. Seeing as Sony's Spider-Man flicks are semi-related to the MCU, it's best for both studios if "Madame Web," "Kraven," and "Venom 3" hit, at least commercially. It also remains to be seen how in tune with the MCU these films are. If they all directly reference the franchise, is Marvel Studios really learning from its mistakes?
Marvel Studios' restructuring comes when DC is doing the same, rebooting itself as the DC Universe, which formally kicks off in 2025 with James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy." On the whole, 2024 is looking pretty barren superhero-wise, but that should give audiences time (and energy) to return to the theaters in 2025 when Marvel is set to drop "Captain America: Brave New World," "Fantastic Four," "Thunderbolts," and the long-awaited "Blade."