Major Changes Coming To MCU Releases In 2024

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to look drastically different in 2024.

When the MCU launched in 2008, franchise boss Kevin Feige released a double whammy of "Iron Man" and "The Incredible Hulk," setting the stage for what would become one of the most profitable and pronounced cinematic franchises in history. The MCU didn't return until 2010 with the release of "Iron Man 2," but the seeds had already been planted for multiple projects. And by 2013, audiences became conditioned to expect multiple Marvel movies each year.

That changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as no MCU installments were released in 2020. But as the pandemic wound down, the studio continued its release strategy, debuting three flicks in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This year, however, is a different story, as the franchise has just one film scheduled: July's "Deadpool 3," which folds the 20th Century Studios roster of Marvel characters into the MCU.

Marvel Studios only debuting one flick in 2024 is a major shift, as the company typically relies on multiple tentpoles to boost its prominence. Only having "Deadpool 3" in cinemas is a symptom of several factors, namely the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 and an internal strategy to focus on quality, not quantity. Interestingly enough, 2024 will have multiple Marvel-related projects grace the big screen, with at least three heavy hitters coming from Sony Pictures.