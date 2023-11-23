What's The Story Of Madame Web?

While we know that the protagonist's mother died while looking for spiders in the Amazon (a trailer quote that Twitter can't stop mocking), we still don't know much about Sony Pictures' upcoming "Spider-Man" character study "Madame Web." Led by Dakota Johnson, the film got its first trailer ahead of its early 2024 release, and in it, we see Cassandra Webb (Johnson), an emergency medical professional, realize that she's experiencing random and unexpected visions of future events — which only happens after an accident where she's trapped in a car that hurtles off a bridge and into a river. (It's worth noting here that the name Cassandra is pretty important, considering she made prophecies in ancient Greek mythology.)

Since she can't predict when she'll see the future (somewhat ironically), Cassandra has to figure out how to harness this power, and before long, she's joined by her young cohorts Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), Martha "Mattie" Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney). The four then have to decipher exactly why Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), the man who was with Cassandra's mother on the previously mentioned (and doomed) Amazonian investigation, is trying to kill Cassandra. And not only that, but she has mysterious previous connections with Anya, Mattie, and Julia to boot.

So besides the stacked cast and the fact that the film is yet another entry into Sony's collection of "Spider-Man"-adjacent films, like "Venom" and "Morbius," what do we know about this standalone "Madame Web" movie? Well, we know it wildly diverges from the source material where fans first meet Madame Web.