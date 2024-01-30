Why The NCIS Season 21 Trailer Left Ducky Fans In Tears

"NCIS" returns to CBS on February 12. Normally, this would be cause for celebration but the debut of Season 21 will feel a bit emptier due to the unfortunate passing of David McCallum, who had played Ducky since the inaugural season of the procedural. There's one moment, in particular, from the "NCIS" Season 21 trailer that has fans feeling all out of sorts.

Uploaded to the NCISverse Instagram, the trailer showcases plenty of scenes of the special agents investigating cases. Partway through the trailer, fans hear a familiar voice. McCallum, as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, declares, "Yesterday is over. Change is the essence of life." Sadly, the team will undergo a massive change with Ducky's absence, and the trailer shows Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) getting choked up. Dietzen has already revealed that the show will pay tribute to McCallum in some manner next season, so that moment is likely connected to Ducky.

The comments were flooded by fans, like @jaz.explores, getting emotional over Ducky's trailer moment. "As soon as David/Ducky started talking my eyes watered," they wrote. "What a man, what a character! This season looks incredible!" Instagrammer @cobrakainyyankeesleanie felt empathetic toward Dietzen: "Seeing @briankdietzen in tears and knowing their sincere tears is heartbreaking." It's clear many fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Ducky. In all likelihood, neither is the "NCIS" cast.