Why The NCIS Season 21 Trailer Left Ducky Fans In Tears
"NCIS" returns to CBS on February 12. Normally, this would be cause for celebration but the debut of Season 21 will feel a bit emptier due to the unfortunate passing of David McCallum, who had played Ducky since the inaugural season of the procedural. There's one moment, in particular, from the "NCIS" Season 21 trailer that has fans feeling all out of sorts.
Uploaded to the NCISverse Instagram, the trailer showcases plenty of scenes of the special agents investigating cases. Partway through the trailer, fans hear a familiar voice. McCallum, as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, declares, "Yesterday is over. Change is the essence of life." Sadly, the team will undergo a massive change with Ducky's absence, and the trailer shows Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) getting choked up. Dietzen has already revealed that the show will pay tribute to McCallum in some manner next season, so that moment is likely connected to Ducky.
The comments were flooded by fans, like @jaz.explores, getting emotional over Ducky's trailer moment. "As soon as David/Ducky started talking my eyes watered," they wrote. "What a man, what a character! This season looks incredible!" Instagrammer @cobrakainyyankeesleanie felt empathetic toward Dietzen: "Seeing @briankdietzen in tears and knowing their sincere tears is heartbreaking." It's clear many fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Ducky. In all likelihood, neither is the "NCIS" cast.
Ducky will get an emotional sendoff on NCIS Season 21
David McCallum was a vital component of the DNA of "NCIS." He had been there from the beginning, and even though he didn't appear in every episode over the last few years, he helped make the series what it is. For a character of such magnitude, it makes sense his goodbye would be played to the maximum effect. The showrunners for "NCIS" — David North and Steven D. Binder — have already stated what fans can expect from the Ducky tribute episode. They teased that Ducky may no longer be around, but he still manages to assist with one final case.
Fans know what they want from the Ducky episode: some familiar faces. Instagram user @oscar.claire_rocksmith_fans commented, "We need tony ziva and gibbs back especially for ducky tribute." It may be closer to reality than fans may think. Michael Weatherly, who played Anthony DiNozzo until Season 13, teased his character's potential return to "NCIS." DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) share a child, so if he's back, one would assume she would follow. And, of course, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was the face of "NCIS" for years. It's unclear if there will actually be any special appearances, but if there were ever a time to get the gang back together, this would be it.
The "NCIS" Season 21 trailer shows plenty of other developments, including Torres getting charged with murder. With all these moments and more, this upcoming season will be one to remember.