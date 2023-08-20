NCIS: Is Michael Weatherly Returning? The Actor Teases More Tony & Ziva

"NCIS" Season 20 aired its finale in May of this year. While CBS already announced that the series would be renewed for Season 21, the studio has yet to say much more than "We're not done yet." Talents like Sean Murray, Brian Dietzan, David McCallum, and Rocky Carroll are set to return to their longstanding roles. Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, and Diona Reasonover are set to return to their comparatively new roles, as well. Nowhere are Michael Weatherly or Cote de Pablo officially connected to Season 21, although it's possible that the pair is being saved for a later reveal.

For those who might not recall, Tony and Ziva enjoyed a strange relationship. Although they hated each other at first, the Special Agents grew closer over the years of working together. Eventually, they dated — briefly — and that lead to the birth of little Tali David-DiNozzo.

Tony and Ziva's relationship has been a driving force behind fan retention for years now, somehow holding strong long after the characters departed at their respective times. In fact, many fans don't think "NCIS" is really "NCIS" without Tony, let alone Ziva. If Season 21, whenever it releases, really does bring them back, then it's not unlikely that "NCIS" will receive a hefty viewership boost. After all, nothing tops romantic nostalgia.