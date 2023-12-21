NCIS Season 21: Ducky Tribute Episode Air Date Confirmed Following David McCallum's Death

"NCIS" Season 21 will give Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum) an emotional farewell, and fans won't have to wait long to see it. According to TV Line, the highly anticipated episode will be broadcast in the second week of the new season, on February 19. The show's creators have provided some details on what viewers can expect, noting that it will also serve as a tribute to McCallum, who died at the age of 90 earlier this year.

"Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend," showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North said in a statement. "In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve. And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team."

The "NCIS" cast paid tribute to McCallum after news of his death broke, so it's unsurprising that he'll be honored in the upcoming season. The late actor's co-stars praised him for his kindness, and it's clear that he'll be missed on the set. It remains to be seen how Ducky's passing will be addressed in the storyline, but "NCIS" Season 21 will arrive on screens soon to reveal all.