NCIS Season 21: Brian Dietzen Teases Ducky Tribute After David McCallum's Death
The 2023-24 television season will get a late start but is currently underway since the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. Actors will be able to film again soon, which is good news for fans of the long-running "NCIS," which is set to debut Season 21 on February 12. Sadly, the cast will be one member short as David McCallum, who played Ducky since the very beginning, passed away on September 25.
However, it doesn't seem like "NCIS" will move away from the prolific actor so quickly. It makes sense for the series to pay tribute to him in some manner, and Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the procedural, confirmed that's what the show has planned. In commemoration of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending, Dietzen posted a celebratory message on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how he's excited to get back to work. Someone commented how they hope there is some kind of honor for McCallum, to which Dietzen responded, "There will be."
Dietzen didn't go into details of what the tribute would be. One would assume an episode would be dedicated in his honor, but chances are the show will need to address Ducky's absence. If it goes down that route, it would be an emotional episode for everyone.
Fans think some old NCIS cast members should return for a Ducky tribute
Since David McCallum passed away, it would make sense if Ducky also died in the "NCIS" universe. It could lead to some heartwarming moments of characters reflecting on what Ducky meant to all of them, which would serve the dual purpose of allowing the actors a chance to grieve McCallum's death together. Some "NCIS" fans have ideas of their own of how monumental such a moment could be, especially if the show can bring back some familiar faces.
X user @MarisasMonsters commented, "It would be amazing if everyone came back for the funeral." Fellow fan @munoznoella followed this idea up with, "My Gosh, if Abby comes back... Or Bishop." Numerous characters have come and gone from "NCIS" over the years. It's to be expected with any series that runs for over 20 years. But if there was ever a time for Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) to return, this would be the time.
An episode with Ducky's funeral would also make for a good occasion for Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until Season 19, to come back. Such returns would definitely make headlines and perhaps even get people who haven't watched "NCIS" in a while to check it out again. No matter how "NCIS" chooses to honor McCallum, it's a safe bet it'll be fitting to his immense talent.