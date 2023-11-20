NCIS Season 21: Brian Dietzen Teases Ducky Tribute After David McCallum's Death

The 2023-24 television season will get a late start but is currently underway since the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. Actors will be able to film again soon, which is good news for fans of the long-running "NCIS," which is set to debut Season 21 on February 12. Sadly, the cast will be one member short as David McCallum, who played Ducky since the very beginning, passed away on September 25.

However, it doesn't seem like "NCIS" will move away from the prolific actor so quickly. It makes sense for the series to pay tribute to him in some manner, and Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the procedural, confirmed that's what the show has planned. In commemoration of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending, Dietzen posted a celebratory message on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how he's excited to get back to work. Someone commented how they hope there is some kind of honor for McCallum, to which Dietzen responded, "There will be."

Dietzen didn't go into details of what the tribute would be. One would assume an episode would be dedicated in his honor, but chances are the show will need to address Ducky's absence. If it goes down that route, it would be an emotional episode for everyone.