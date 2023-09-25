NCIS Star David McCallum Dead At 90

On September 25, the entertainment world lost a true icon. Big and small screen journeyman David McCallum has died of natural causes at the age of 90, as confirmed by his son, Peter, in a statement made on behalf of his family. "He was the kindest, coolest, most patient, and loving father. He always put family before self," he told the publication of his late father. Peter also noted that his dad shared a special connection with each of his grandchildren, going above and beyond to bond with them while still making time to explore his many passions (via Variety).

Throughout his decades-long acting career, McCallum became a household name through several unforgettable roles. He first rose to prominence via the TV spy drama, "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," where he portrayed Illya Kuryakin opposite Robert Vaughn as Napoleon Solo for the program's four seasons. Arguably his second best-known TV role was that of Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the long-running crime procedural "NCIS." He also appeared in such films as "The Great Escape" and "The Greatest Story Ever Told," among numerous others.

McCallum's passing is a major loss for family, friends, and fans alike. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on.