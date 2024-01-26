Daredevil Set Photos May Confirm Return Of Netflix Characters & A Rumored Marvel Villain

"Daredevil: Born Again" is living up to its name in more ways than one. In October 2023, it was reported Marvel wanted a redo of the upcoming series after reportedly being displeased with what was filmed so far. This came with reports that Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) weren't even in the original version despite playing prominent roles in three seasons of the Netflix show. It appears Marvel is righting the ship, with rumors circulating that the two have been added to "Born Again." Now, photos from the set not only appear to confirm their inclusion but also tease a terrifying Marvel villain.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @WingFinn48 uploaded some street photos from where "Daredevil: Born Again" is being filmed. And one of the photos implies that Murdock and crew are back in business.

Theyâ€™re filming daredevil on the street I live on pic.twitter.com/Lewem3V2Ps — Finn (@WingFinn48) January 26, 2024

Unless it is just there as an Easter egg, the Nelson, Murdock, and Page law firm sign seems to signify the return of Daredevil's friends. The photos also appear to confirm another rumored character, as it was previously suggested the Marvel villain Muse would make his live-action debut on the series.

The set photos depict Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) graffiti, with the artist's name underneath it: Muse. It definitely appears many "Born Again" rumors are turning out to be accurate, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see exactly what this all means.