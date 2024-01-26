Daredevil Set Photos May Confirm Return Of Netflix Characters & A Rumored Marvel Villain
"Daredevil: Born Again" is living up to its name in more ways than one. In October 2023, it was reported Marvel wanted a redo of the upcoming series after reportedly being displeased with what was filmed so far. This came with reports that Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) weren't even in the original version despite playing prominent roles in three seasons of the Netflix show. It appears Marvel is righting the ship, with rumors circulating that the two have been added to "Born Again." Now, photos from the set not only appear to confirm their inclusion but also tease a terrifying Marvel villain.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @WingFinn48 uploaded some street photos from where "Daredevil: Born Again" is being filmed. And one of the photos implies that Murdock and crew are back in business.
Theyâ€™re filming daredevil on the street I live on pic.twitter.com/Lewem3V2Ps
— Finn (@WingFinn48) January 26, 2024
Unless it is just there as an Easter egg, the Nelson, Murdock, and Page law firm sign seems to signify the return of Daredevil's friends. The photos also appear to confirm another rumored character, as it was previously suggested the Marvel villain Muse would make his live-action debut on the series.
The set photos depict Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) graffiti, with the artist's name underneath it: Muse. It definitely appears many "Born Again" rumors are turning out to be accurate, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see exactly what this all means.
Who is Muse and how significant could the rumored Marvel villain be?
The set photos of street art with Muse's name attached are in line with the character. In Marvel Comics, Muse is a demented artist who uses corpses to create public displays. He's a villain not for the faint of heart, and if "Daredevil: Born Again" goes fully into a TV-MA direction, Muse would fit right in. As of right now, there's no word on casting or the extent of Muse's role on the series, so it's unclear if he'll be a prominent character or if this street art is merely an Easter egg.
Reports of the rumored Marvel villain entering the show came out in July 2023. This is prior to the complete creative overhaul that happened to the series just a few months later. While it makes sense certain elements would carry over from one version to the next, there have been some apparent changes, such as Foggy and Karen reportedly having roles this time around. As such, it's possible that while Muse may have been a significant threat in the original version of "Born Again," his role could have been reduced (or even expanded) with the rewrites. Anything's possible, and "Born Again" is already looking to be fairly stacked.
Naturally, Kingpin will play a prominent role, and his arc of running for New York City mayor on the series has been set up during the "Echo" post-credits scene. Additionally, reports state Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) will be back for "Born Again." With those two major antagonists, it remains to be seen how much airtime Muse could get, if any. But production appears to be on the right track, so fans will certainly be seated when "Daredevil: Born Again" finally debuts.