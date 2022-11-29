Why Karamo Brown Thinks Queer Eye's Tan Holds The Fab Five Together

During a November appearance on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" Podcast, Karamo Brown was asked by host Amanda Hirsch which member of the Fab Five he's closest to. Brown immediately said Tan France and Bobby Berk. "Bobby, because we're the oldest and we're both from Texas, and so we just have that nature. Tan, because he's the glue of the Fab Five." Brown then explained that France works as the team peacemaker and often manages to get every member of the team to agree.

Brown went on to explain the differences between the personalities of his friends. After admitting to his own stubbornness, he added, "You have Johnathan on the side who's also stubborn, you have Antoni who's ... very, very mild-mannered." He then explained that while Antoni isn't passive, he's also not a big fan of conflict while adding that Berk also has a stubborn streak. "Tan is the glue. But I like that because it kind of balances with me," Brown concluded.

He added that he's close to all of the different members of the Fab Five in different ways and for different reasons. "So it's weird because I'm close with all of them, but Bobby, I would say, is the closest; we're neighbors. Our houses are two minutes away. Like, I can see his backyard from my backyard." It seems as if friendship will remain a guiding principle in Season 6 of "Queer Eye," which is available to stream on Netflix if you're looking for something else to watch after you finish "Love Island."