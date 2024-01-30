Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Scene - But Is It Justified?

There's been much ado about Kevin Conroy's final performance as The Caped Crusader following his death in late 2022. The voice actor has been serving as Batman's voice in projects for more than three decades, including in the beloved "Batman: The Animated Series" from the '90s and the incredibly popular "Arkham" trilogy from Rocksteady Games.

However, many fans were upset to learn that Rocksteady's latest game, "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," features Conroy in his final role as The Dark Knight and that he is ruthlessly gunned down by Harley Quinn (Tara Strong). Now, it turns out that the leak, which we previously reported on, is correct, as the scene where Batman is seemingly killed has been uploaded to YouTube.

Many X (formerly Twitter) users are not taking kindly to the reveal either. "This is absurd beyond absurd; how could anybody have approved that?" wondered @Vtuber94077 in a thread concerning the video. "Those people need to lose their jobs; this is awful, trash & disrespectful to the legacy of Kevin Conroy and the Arkham Batman."

On the other hand, some users pushed back on the idea that the sendoff was disrespectful to Conroy's legacy. "Kevin approved of it when he took the role," wrote @magnacarter. Indeed, this is a solid line of reasoning, being that Conroy obviously had to read the script in order to deliver his lines in the first place.