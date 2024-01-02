Kevin Conroy's Controversial Final Batman Role Clarified In Suicide Squad Game Leak

You have to expect that there will be some caveats and asterisks when you see a title for a game like "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." After all, while comic book events and alternate universes are constantly teasing the deaths of Earth's protectors in one way or another, to kill off the whole team would be an incredibly audacious move.

Still, that's exactly what is being proposed as the premise for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," and now a leak is suggesting that Batman (Kevin Conroy) goes out in an especially brutal fashion. Based on information obtained through an alpha test that was supposed to be confidential, new details have begun to trickle out, including a description of a scene depicting Harley Quinn (Tara Strong) shooting the Dark Knight in the head and using his corpse to make a Bat-signal.

Because this is famed Batman actor Kevin Conroy's final performance as the character following his death in late 2022, some fans are taking particular issue with this. There's controversy, even though the actor signed on to play the part willingly, as he previously voiced the Caped Crusader in all three mainline entries of developer Rocksteady's previous Batman: Arkham games.