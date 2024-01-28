Final Destination 6 Cast, Directors, Writers, And More Details

Part of what makes horror movies tick is how everyday situations can sometimes turn into horrific nightmares at the drop of a dime. This is the thrust of the long-running "Final Destination" franchise, a series of horror films that have been out of commission since its most recent entry, "Final Destination 5," back in 2011.

As longtime fans will know, the series follows a group that survives a traumatic disaster of some kind due to a psychic vision that one of them experiences. While the premonition might seem like a miracle, it soon turns into a nightmare as, one by one, the survivors die in increasingly gruesome and implausible accidents.

However, after over a decade on the back burner, the series is primed for a reboot and is set to return with "Final Destination 6." (Though the official title has been revealed to be "Final Destination: Bloodlines," we're going to be referring to it under its numerical title for now, just to keep things simple).

So, with that in mind, it's time to get ready for a whole new pile of unhappy accidents with sometimes funny, sometimes horrific results for a dwindling group of survivors. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming reboot of the popular horror franchise where Death never takes "no" for an answer.