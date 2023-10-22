Final Destination 6 Is Reportedly A Reboot - But One Classic Character Is Back

Like any good horror movie villain, one of the genre's most inventive franchises refuses to die. Unlike the classic slashers in other film series, the main antagonist in Final Destination is Death itself. With each installment, a new cast of characters cheats death in some way or another and spends the remaining 90 minutes trying to avoid what will inevitably come for all of us. Following the release of "Final Destination 5" in 2011, it seemed that Death would be taking a holiday. But over a decade later, news broke that another sequel was in the works. According to The Direct, the newest film in the franchise is not a direct sequel but a reboot. Recent pop culture is used to soft reboots for just about every genre, though series creator Jeffrey Reddick said this would be something different.

"There's an expansion of the world of Final Destination that I think fans are gonna be really interested in and intrigued by," Reddick told Collider. He continued: "It kind of unearths a whole deep layer to the story that kind of, yes, makes it really, really interesting." One of these interesting layers comes in the form of Tony Todd. A genre icon in his own right, Todd is one of the franchise's rare recurring characters. He and his mortician character William Bludworth will get their due in the sixth movie.