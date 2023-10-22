Final Destination 6 Is Reportedly A Reboot - But One Classic Character Is Back
Like any good horror movie villain, one of the genre's most inventive franchises refuses to die. Unlike the classic slashers in other film series, the main antagonist in Final Destination is Death itself. With each installment, a new cast of characters cheats death in some way or another and spends the remaining 90 minutes trying to avoid what will inevitably come for all of us. Following the release of "Final Destination 5" in 2011, it seemed that Death would be taking a holiday. But over a decade later, news broke that another sequel was in the works. According to The Direct, the newest film in the franchise is not a direct sequel but a reboot. Recent pop culture is used to soft reboots for just about every genre, though series creator Jeffrey Reddick said this would be something different.
"There's an expansion of the world of Final Destination that I think fans are gonna be really interested in and intrigued by," Reddick told Collider. He continued: "It kind of unearths a whole deep layer to the story that kind of, yes, makes it really, really interesting." One of these interesting layers comes in the form of Tony Todd. A genre icon in his own right, Todd is one of the franchise's rare recurring characters. He and his mortician character William Bludworth will get their due in the sixth movie.
Bludworth could revitalize the franchise for the better
For many, Tony Todd will always be remembered as the titular figure in the cult classic, "Candyman." The actor has been regarded fondly in genre fare, even going as far as to have a spooky cameo in The CW's "Riverdale." If Final Destination intends to hit the reset button with fresh blood, focusing on William Bludworth is an inspired idea. The reboot reportedly won't follow how every Final Destination typically ends but will focus on one character specifically. Allegedly centering on the world of first responders, the new film will detail how Bludworth is so knowledgeable about death, including flashbacks to his childhood.
This refreshing angle on familiar territory gives the franchise room to explore the mythology. For any good horror series to keep going, this is integral. Saw took an extended break after 2010's "Saw 3D," only to revive Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) with his own movie. "Saw X" is one of the highest-rated films in the series, proving that fans want to see more character-driven stories. Bludworth is such a mysterious figure that the world is essentially Final Destination's oyster. Without too much continuity to adhere to, the creative team has an opportunity to get as weird as they want. Bludworth's connection to death has been a source of fascination for years, and finally, viewers will get to see the character's origins.