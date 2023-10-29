How To Watch The Final Destination Movies In The Correct Order

When "Final Destination" hit theaters in the year 2000, few were eyeing it as the flagship film in a big-screen franchise — if only because its title essentially deemed there shouldn't actually be one. But in the early 2000s heyday of teen horror flicks, the film struck a serious chord with audiences, becoming a legit staple of the era, and the sort of low-risk box office success story studios simply cannot ignore. The film, of course, also left things a little open-ended, making the possibility of a sequel more likely than not.

"Final Destination 2" made its way to theaters in 2003, and proved just as successful as its predecessor. Not surprisingly, more sequels followed, with new "Final Destination" flicks arriving in 2006, 2009, and 2011 respectively. Though the five-film "Final Destination" series has been dormant for more than a decade, Hollywood players still believe there's life to be found in the franchise, with Warner Bros. recently announcing the development of a sixth entry.

While little is known about the upcoming sequel, fans of the franchise are understandably thrilled to see "Final Destination" make a return. Many are also no doubt plotting a full franchise binge before the new film hits theaters. And if you're among them, you should know there are a couple of different ways you can approach that re-watch.