Daredevil: Born Again Rumor Teases The Live-Action Debut Of A Creepy Marvel Villain
Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has faced off against his fair share of bad guys throughout his small screen run — some impressive, and some less so. The likes of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) famously clash with the Man Without Fear on Netflix's "Daredevil," and on the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," he teams up with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to stop Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). However, for his upcoming series "Daredevil: Born Again," rumor has it that Matt Murdock will have his hands full with his creepiest live-action foe yet.
According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (via @DDevilUpdates on Twitter), Marvel Studios allegedly plans to use the villain Muse for "Daredevil: Born Again." Created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse — real name unknown — makes his Marvel Comics debut on the pages of "Daredevil" Vol. 5 #11 and doesn't hold back. A twisted artist at heart, he uses human blood and corpses to create public works of art, which ultimately puts him on Daredevil's radar. Muse is a dark character, to say the least, and if he does appear on "Born Again," he could very much be a force to be reckoned with.
Should this claim that Muse will be the main villain of "Born Again" be true, many Daredevil fans will be quite happy.
Many Daredevil fans would love to see Muse adapted in live-action
Even though Muse has only been a factor in Daredevil's corner of the Marvel Universe for a few years now, fans are already eager to see how Marvel Studios would handle adapting the sadistic villain. "Instantly became one of my favourite villains after reading the run he was featured in. Would love to see an adaptation of the Dark Art storyline," commented Redditor u/Dslk8 in a thread about fan interest in seeing Muse join the MCU. Several others voiced their interest in a live-action Muse, but some fans have concerns.
On the whole, the MCU plays it safe in just about every regard. It generally leans in a more family-friendly direction, often preventing creatives from pushing the envelope in terms of content. Given how dark and violent Muse is, some folks are concerned that if Marvel Studios were to adapt him, it would be a bland, sanitized version. "This character works because of how horrific he is and he won't work in pg13," wrote u/MisterNefarious, with u/Reid8444 expressing hope that Marvel Studios will do the character justice should he be adapted.
We'll just have to wait and see if Muse will clash with Daredevil in the MCU when "Daredevil: Born Again" premieres sometime in 2024.