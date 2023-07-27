Daredevil: Born Again Rumor Teases The Live-Action Debut Of A Creepy Marvel Villain

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has faced off against his fair share of bad guys throughout his small screen run — some impressive, and some less so. The likes of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) famously clash with the Man Without Fear on Netflix's "Daredevil," and on the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," he teams up with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to stop Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). However, for his upcoming series "Daredevil: Born Again," rumor has it that Matt Murdock will have his hands full with his creepiest live-action foe yet.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (via @DDevilUpdates on Twitter), Marvel Studios allegedly plans to use the villain Muse for "Daredevil: Born Again." Created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse — real name unknown — makes his Marvel Comics debut on the pages of "Daredevil" Vol. 5 #11 and doesn't hold back. A twisted artist at heart, he uses human blood and corpses to create public works of art, which ultimately puts him on Daredevil's radar. Muse is a dark character, to say the least, and if he does appear on "Born Again," he could very much be a force to be reckoned with.

Should this claim that Muse will be the main villain of "Born Again" be true, many Daredevil fans will be quite happy.