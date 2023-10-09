How Does Beowulf Kill Grendel & Was It Different In The Angelina Jolie Movie?

"Beowulf" is a classic tale that stretches back to the Middle Ages. The heroic poem is the oldest vernacular epic from Europe and one of the greatest compositions in the history of English literature. The oldest recorded copy is from roughly 1100 years ago, and it wasn't recorded in printed form until 1815.

The story follows three separate duels between the Geatish warrior Beowulf and three antagonists: a demonic monster named Grendel, his ogre-demon mother, and a dragon. The first of these other-worldly creatures battles Beowulf in Heorot, the mead hall of the Danish King Hrothgar, where Grendel has terrorized, killed, and eaten the locals for a dozen years. When Beowulf shows up, he decides to battle Grendel without his weapons or shield as a matter of honor because, obviously, the demon won't have those weapons of civilized warfare, either.

Grendel arrives on the premises and discovers Beowulf has unnatural, God-given strength. The two proceed to duel throughout the building, destroying everything in sight. In J.R.R. Tolkien's translation of the original text (the Oxford professor was a huge fan of the Beowulf story), we get the line, "Great wonder was it then that that house of wine endured their battling, so that it fell not to the ground, fair dwelling upon the earth."

The text shortly after this informs us that Grendel "had laid a spell upon all victorious arms and upon every blade" so that they couldn't harm him. In other words, Beowulf unwittingly gives himself the best chance to beat the monster in weaponless combat. He refuses to let go of Grendel, eventually ripping his entire arm right out of its socket. The demon flees back to his monstrous mother, where he bleeds out, setting the stage for the next part of the story.