Kevin Feige & Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Projects Have Been Shelved (& Why That's The Right Call)

"Star Wars" is an ever-enduring franchise which will — in spite of the cries of many an angry fan who feels betrayed by everything that's happened to the big screen series since Jar Jar Binks was foisted upon us — likely outlive all of us, like a box of Twinkies in a fallout shelter.

But it's a franchise that's seen a number of canceled projects over the years as Lucasfilm and Disney have worked to try to introduce new characters into the universe while trying to please long-time fans by providing continuing stories — or proper endings — for its legacy characters.

In the boon years after the sequel trilogy was launched, a number of "Star Wars" projects were greenlit. Among them was Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's untitled Star Wars film, which was first announced in 2019. While it never received a title, Michael Waldron was signed to write the film in 2021. "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins' movie, however, did have a title: "Rogue Squadron." It was supposed to follow "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" by being the next "Star Wars" film to reach the big screen. But after Matthew Robinson was hired to write its script, its start date was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with Jenkins. No matter what state of completion each project reached, it appears that both films are finally and officially dead as a doornail.

Variety reports that both movies have been shelved, cementing rumors that have been circulating ever since "Rogue Squadron" was removed from Lucasfilm's release schedule in the fall of 2022. That means there won't be a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters until approximately 2025. Here's why that might be good news for "Star Wars" fans everywhere.