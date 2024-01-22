The Untold Truth Of The Geico Caveman

The Geico Caveman campaign catchphrase "So easy, a caveman could do it" seems like a stroke of advertising genius. It's simple, it's welcoming, and designed to help people be less afraid of getting their own rate quotes online. Of course, it's also this exact catchphrase that emotionally destroys all of the evolved cavemen in each ad. It's an ironic twist worthy of a wry novel, and no wonder — the Geico cavemen have a surprisingly literary origin story.

The cavemen are the brainchildren of Noel Ritter and Joe Lawson, who worked together at The Martin Agency. Ritter told podcast host Starlee Kline on an episode of "99 Percent Invisible" that he came up with the idea of the cavemen while reading a short story called "Pastoralia" by George Saunders. The story follows the daily activities of an actor playing the part of a caveman in an unpopular theme park.

Ritter was intrigued by the short story juxtaposing the old with the new. When he and his team were stumped on what new character could fit the Geico campaign, the notion jumped out at him during a brainstorming session. He tells Kline: "All of a sudden, I'm like, 'Wait a second! These cavemen from the Saunders book, that's perfect!' And the whole slogan came to me fully formed: 'It's so easy, a caveman can do it.'" See? All it takes to come up with a mega-successful car insurance commercial campaign is reading a short story by the guy who wrote "Lincoln in the Bardo." So easy, a caveman could do it!