What The Geico Caveman Looks Like In Real Life

First introduced in 2004, the Geico caveman is a figure created as part of an advertising campaign for the insurance company. Executives wanted to show how simple it was to use the Geico website, and the commercials pointed out that it was so straightforward even a caveman could do it.

The commercials, which featured seemingly primitive cavemen living in modern-day settings, quickly became popular and garnered a lot of fans. Much of this was down to the humor in the adverts, as the cavemen invariably reacted furiously at being made out to be dumb and were not afraid to show their outrage. From his debut in 2004, the caveman continued to appear on television regularly until 2018 and has been portrayed by several actors over the last two decades.

The Geico caveman became such a beloved mascot that he was inducted into the Advertising Walk of Fame and given the freedom of the city of Homer, Alaska. Despite all of this attention, many viewers may not know who is actually behind the hairy exterior and what they look like when not playing a Neanderthal. We take a look at what the Geico caveman looks like in real life.