Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison, Donald Trump Jr. And Others Respond To Adam's Shocking Death

The "Pawn Stars" fandom continues to reel from the tragic and shocking news that Adam Harrison — Rick Harrison's second son — passed away at the age of 39 due to an overdose. Reactions from both celebrities and fans alike continue to pour in.

Rick Harrison first responded to his son's passing on Instagram, posting a photo of them together with the caption: "You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam," along with a broken heart emoji. Underneath, Donald Trump Jr. offered his condolences. "I'm so sorry man," he wrote. (Rick Harrison has long been known for his conservative beliefs and publicly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.)

"Sons of Anarchy" and "Mayans M.C." star Emilio Rivera replied underneath Harrison's post as well. "Rest in Peace ... My Condolences to You and the Familia." Popular YouTube personality and prankster Dennis Roady offered his condolences and expressed his hope that the Harrison family are able to find peace during this difficult time. Dutch Dakar Rally star Bernhard ten Brinke also expressed his sympathies. Prominent Las Vegas businessman Richard Wilk replied to Harrison's tribute with a heartfelt reply. "I'm so sorry to hear about Adam. May he rest in piece and God bless you and your family my friend," he wrote. Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones expressed her "deepest condolences." Joe Pags, a conservative radio talk show host based out of San Antonio, wrote, "Sorry to hear about this, Rick.. Sending prayers." Danielle Monaro, longtime co-host of the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" radio program, also gave Harrison her condolences. "Sending you lots of love and prayers," she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Other members of the Harrison family have also made public statements since Adam's passing.