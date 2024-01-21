Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison, Donald Trump Jr. And Others Respond To Adam's Shocking Death
The "Pawn Stars" fandom continues to reel from the tragic and shocking news that Adam Harrison — Rick Harrison's second son — passed away at the age of 39 due to an overdose. Reactions from both celebrities and fans alike continue to pour in.
Rick Harrison first responded to his son's passing on Instagram, posting a photo of them together with the caption: "You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam," along with a broken heart emoji. Underneath, Donald Trump Jr. offered his condolences. "I'm so sorry man," he wrote. (Rick Harrison has long been known for his conservative beliefs and publicly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.)
"Sons of Anarchy" and "Mayans M.C." star Emilio Rivera replied underneath Harrison's post as well. "Rest in Peace ... My Condolences to You and the Familia." Popular YouTube personality and prankster Dennis Roady offered his condolences and expressed his hope that the Harrison family are able to find peace during this difficult time. Dutch Dakar Rally star Bernhard ten Brinke also expressed his sympathies. Prominent Las Vegas businessman Richard Wilk replied to Harrison's tribute with a heartfelt reply. "I'm so sorry to hear about Adam. May he rest in piece and God bless you and your family my friend," he wrote. Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones expressed her "deepest condolences." Joe Pags, a conservative radio talk show host based out of San Antonio, wrote, "Sorry to hear about this, Rick.. Sending prayers." Danielle Monaro, longtime co-host of the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" radio program, also gave Harrison her condolences. "Sending you lots of love and prayers," she wrote, along with a heart emoji.
Other members of the Harrison family have also made public statements since Adam's passing.
The Harrison family has publicly spoken following the tragic news
Longtime "Pawn Stars" standout Corey Harrison, Rick Harrison's first son and Adam's older brother, also took to Instagram following his sibling's tragic passing. The pawnshop veteran posted a picture of him holding a childhood photo of him and his brother playing inside a bathtub. "I will always love you bubba," the caption underneath reads. In a public statement, the Harrison family expressed their need for privacy during this troubling time. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss" (per TMZ).
While not connected to his father's Vegas empire like his brother — Adam had a career path that strayed far away from "Pawn Stars" — the tragic loss clearly cuts deep for longtime fans of the Harrison family's televised bargaining exploits. The beloved series, which has been airing on the History Channel since 2009, has produced over 20 seasons, with its latest concluding in June 2023.