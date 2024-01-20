The Career Rick Harrison's Son Adam Pursued Completely Separate From The Pawn Stars Empire

Longtime "Pawn Stars" fans were shocked to find out that Adam Harrison — Rick Harrison's second son — died at 39 due to an overdose. Following the tragic news, the owner of the famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop took to social media. "You will always be in my heart!" Rick Harrison wrote on Instagram. "I love you Adam."

Due to Adam's distance from his father's series, even the most stalwart "Pawn Stars" fan may not have been overly familiar with him. While he was involved with the business when he was younger, he eventually left it behind and reportedly began working as a plumber. In 2012, Adam's brother, Corey, explained his brother's absence to the HuffPost, stressing that viewers would probably not see Adam in front of the cameras. "He's a plumber now," Corey claimed. When pressed if he thought Adam might be a little jealous of his older brother's growing "Pawn Stars" fame, Corey appeared to reply with some lighthearted banter. "I think there has to be some type of jealousy."

Corey Harrison, 40, was a mere year older than his younger brother.