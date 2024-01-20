The Career Rick Harrison's Son Adam Pursued Completely Separate From The Pawn Stars Empire
Longtime "Pawn Stars" fans were shocked to find out that Adam Harrison — Rick Harrison's second son — died at 39 due to an overdose. Following the tragic news, the owner of the famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop took to social media. "You will always be in my heart!" Rick Harrison wrote on Instagram. "I love you Adam."
Due to Adam's distance from his father's series, even the most stalwart "Pawn Stars" fan may not have been overly familiar with him. While he was involved with the business when he was younger, he eventually left it behind and reportedly began working as a plumber. In 2012, Adam's brother, Corey, explained his brother's absence to the HuffPost, stressing that viewers would probably not see Adam in front of the cameras. "He's a plumber now," Corey claimed. When pressed if he thought Adam might be a little jealous of his older brother's growing "Pawn Stars" fame, Corey appeared to reply with some lighthearted banter. "I think there has to be some type of jealousy."
Corey Harrison, 40, was a mere year older than his younger brother.
The Harrison family's reaction to the shocking loss
Corey Harrison, like his father, also took to Instagram to remember his younger sibling. The heartfelt post features Corey holding a photograph of him and his brother as children, playing in a bathtub. Underneath, the caption reads: "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba." As a whole, the Harrison family has asked for privacy during this tragic ordeal. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," they said in a public statement. Along with the Harrison family, longtime "Pawn Stars" viewers and celebrities alike continue to reel from Adam's shocking and sudden passing, with countless condolences constantly pouring in.
Currently, Adam's two brothers continue to work with their father on the show. Jake Harrison, Rick's third son, first appeared on the show in 2021, though he's rarely been in the spotlight since; in 2022, Rick shared on Instagram that Jake was on his way to college after graduating high school.
As longtime fans likely know, Rick's father, Richard Benjamin Harrison, famously known as "The Appraiser" and "The Old Man," passed away in 2018 at 77 due to Parkinson's.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).