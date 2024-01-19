5 Things We Know About Superman: Legacy And How They Could Change The DCU

Looking at the calendar so far, 2024 might as well be The Phantom Zone for comic book movies. Not only is Marvel Studios limiting itself to releasing only "Deadpool 3" this year, but DC is also slowing things down, making a single slot in the schedule for Joaquin Phoenix's return in "Joker: Folie à Deux." After that, 2025 will see Warner Bros. Discovery revive the world of DC heroes and villains at their disposal, with "Superman: Legacy" leading the way.

James Gunn will direct the first chapter of the new DC Universe he'll be overseeing, and fans might be understandably nervous to see a brand new take on the Man of Steel following Henry Cavill's much-loved but massively underused iteration of the character in the DCEU. But thanks to some recent revelations, all signs suggest that this new story will give us The Last Son of Krypton we've been waiting for, with implications for the entire franchise.

Top-class casting names and promises of world-building are all well and good, but in a project like this, the little things could mean the most to the world's most famous superhero. There's plenty of evidence to assure us that Gunn's take on Kal-El will be a good one, but one thing that should put fans initially at ease more than anything is that the new Clark Kent sounds like he understands Superman just as much as the previous one did.