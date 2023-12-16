James Gunn Thinks 'Cameo Porn' Ruins Superhero Movies - But Is He Guilty Of It?

James Gunn is calling out "cameo porn" in superhero films. Cape flicks such as "The Flash," with Bruce Wayne (George Clooney), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and Superman (George Reeves and Christopher Reeve), and "Morbius," with Vulture (Michael Keaton), feature cameos adding little to the plot. Additionally, they seem like nothing more than fan service, with little purpose besides getting brief claps from the audience. While Gunn didn't mention any specific project, he called the abundance of unnecessary cameos one of the biggest epidemics in recent superhero films.

Taking to Instagram Threads, Gunn responded to news defending the large cast of "Superman: Legacy." The director said, "The whole point was it's NOT a large film – I mean, not in terms of cast. It's normal for single protagonist films to have other characters – much more unusual for them not to." User @drizzleboy, responded, saying, "Finally someone who treats characters more than just *having character appear on screen for 10 seconds to mark a checkbox*."

Gunn directly replied, adding, "I call that 'Cameo Porn' and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films. If a character is in [a] film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise."

But some X (formerly Twitter) users called out Gunn for committing "cameo porn" himself, referring to his frequent casting of friends and past collaborators in his projects. Most call-outs brought up his brother Sean Gunn, who played multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will play Maxwell Lord and voice two additional characters on the DC Universe's "Creature Commandos." But is there any truth behind the notion?