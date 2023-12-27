James Gunn Calls Tom King's Role 'Integral' In Superman: Legacy & The New DCU

The new DC Universe kicks off in earnest in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy," directed by James Gunn, who's also co-spearheading the new franchise at large. While there's still plenty of time to learn what Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's post-DCEU vision will be, the filmmaker has been providing fans with clues on social media.

On December 21, Gunn shared on Threads that his favorite comic book of 2023 was "The Human Target" by Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and Clayton Cowles. King is a prolific comic book writer who's written a great deal for DC, including comic book runs for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. When asked if the comic book scribe would have a role to play in the upcoming "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" movie, Gunn responded, "Tom is an integral part of the DCU, not just WoT. He's one of the first people I showed the Superman script, asking for notes. He's included in various ways in numerous other projects, including WoT."

King having a say in how Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" script develops is undoubtedly good news for DC fans. It's also interesting because King recently wrote a run for Supergirl literally titled "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." It was even noted by Variety when the initial DCU announcement was made that the film is based on King's and artist Bilquis Evely's comic. Gunn respects comic book creators, and with King on board, he has one of the best in his corner.