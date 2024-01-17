Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Before

Fans of the animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" have a new live-action series coming their way from Netflix. The previous live-action attempt by M. Night Shyamalan, "The Last Airbender," fell flat for audiences, but a decade and a half later, it's time for a new adaptation (and Avatar) to emerge.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" follows Aang, a young boy frozen in ice for a century. When the ice thaws and he wakes up, he finds a world ravaged by the Fire Nation in their efforts to conquer the other elemental nations. As the last known airbender, Aang also assumes the role of the Avatar, tasked with learning all four elements so he can bring peace to the nations. His spiritual connection to other Avatars and help from the people he meets along the way help him rise to the challenge.

The beloved Nickelodeon series also spawned a spin-off, "The Legend of Korra." And just like the casts of those series, the new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cast is a mix of seasoned TV veterans and emerging young talents. From members of a sci-fi ensemble cast to actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences are sure to recognize at least some members of this sprawling cast. Here's where you've seen the cast of Netflix's new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series before.