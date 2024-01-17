Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Before
Fans of the animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" have a new live-action series coming their way from Netflix. The previous live-action attempt by M. Night Shyamalan, "The Last Airbender," fell flat for audiences, but a decade and a half later, it's time for a new adaptation (and Avatar) to emerge.
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" follows Aang, a young boy frozen in ice for a century. When the ice thaws and he wakes up, he finds a world ravaged by the Fire Nation in their efforts to conquer the other elemental nations. As the last known airbender, Aang also assumes the role of the Avatar, tasked with learning all four elements so he can bring peace to the nations. His spiritual connection to other Avatars and help from the people he meets along the way help him rise to the challenge.
The beloved Nickelodeon series also spawned a spin-off, "The Legend of Korra." And just like the casts of those series, the new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cast is a mix of seasoned TV veterans and emerging young talents. From members of a sci-fi ensemble cast to actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences are sure to recognize at least some members of this sprawling cast. Here's where you've seen the cast of Netflix's new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series before.
Gordon Cormier as Aang
In the new Netflix series, Gordon Cormier plays the young airbender Aang, who is destined to save the world from the Fire Nation. As the last member of his nation, Aang faces many challenges on his path to mastering the four elements and restoring peace to the world.
Cormier may look familiar from his role in the 2020 miniseries "The Stand." Based on the classic Stephen King novel of the same name, "The Stand" features the young actor in the recurring role of Joe, a child who doesn't speak. Cormier also appears in episodes of other series, from the CW horror anthology series "Two Sentence Horror Stories" to the Disney Channel series "Gabby Duran & The Unsittables." Fans of sci-fi may recognize the actor from "Lost in Space," while comedy audiences might remember him from small guest roles in "Get Shorty" and "Turner & Hooch."
Cormier is pretty familiar with the franchise. "I'm a pretty big fan of the show, so even I'm really excited for this," the actor shared with Entertainment Weekly at Netflix's Tudum event in 2023. "We're all pretty close," Cormier spoke of the cast. He said he sees Dallas Liu as an older brother, and just like brothers, the two disagree on which element is the best.
Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" may be Dallas Liu's most recognizable project, but audiences are sure to recognize him from his other work. The actor portrays Prince Zuko in the new series, Aang's nemesis and a young man trying to restore his reputation in the Fire Nation.
Dallas Liu appears in guest roles across several genres, from an episode of "Bones" in 2014 to playing Young Bi-Han in an episode of "Mortal Kombat: Legacy" the year before. He's worked in plenty of children-oriented content, including two episodes in the Netflix series "No Good Nick," five episodes of the Nickelodeon-produced Paramount+ series "Legendary Dudas," and a supporting role in the Disney Channel Original Movie "The Slumber Party." The actor's most well-known projects are the Hulu series "PEN15" and the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." In "PEN15," he is a part of the main cast as Shuji Ishii-Peters, the older brother of Maya (Maya Erskine). In "Shang-Chi," the actor portrays Ruihua, the brother of Awkwafina's character, Katy.
Liu recognizes that starring in the series — especially as such a complex, beloved character — is a tall order. "There's definitely been a lot of pressure," the actor shared with Entertainment Weekly. "But we've all got each other to support each other."
Kiawentiio as Katara
A waterbender struggling to develop her skills as the last bender of her tribe, Katara is one of Aang's friends and helps him on his path to learn all four elements. Mohawk actress Kiawentiio takes on the role in the live-action series.
Kiawentiio is most recognizable for her role as Ka'kwet, a Mi'kmaq girl who befriends Anne(Amybeth McNulty) in "Anne with an E." The actress appears as a part of the recurring cast in the third and final season of the Netflix series. Her tribe makes and sells hockey sticks to the boys in Anne's class, and the two girls bond over exchanging their crafted accessories. The actress is also in the 2020 film "Beans" as the titular character. The movie debuted at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and follows a young teen named Tekehentahkhwa, who goes by Beans. She is in the middle of the action as a land dispute takes place between the Mohawk people and the local townspeople. Kiawentiio won the One to Watch award from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle for her performance.
"I have looked up to this character for all of my life," the actress told Entertainment Weekly, speaking about Katara. "It brought me to tears to think that I would be playing this beloved character."
Ian Ousley as Sokka
Ian Ousley is playing Sokka, a member of the Southern Water Tribe. He is trying to take on a leadership role but goes with his sister, Katara, and their new friend, Aang, on the journey of a lifetime. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" marks the first time Ousley will be in a main role on television, but viewers may know him from his previous recurring roles.
"Sorry for Your Loss" is the actor's first credit. In the Elizabeth Olsen-led series, Ousley plays Brayden for one episode. Teen drama fans may recognize him from the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," in which he plays Robby Corman, a character in Season 3 of the series who comes forward about being a sexual assault victim. Ousley is in three episodes. He appears in four episodes of the Apple TV+ series "Physical" as Zeke Breem, and Emjay Anthony replaced him in the role for Seasons 2 and 3. The actor also had guest roles in "Young Sheldon" and "Big Shot."
"I'm a fan of the original show, and one thing that I can say is that all of us were fans of the original show beforehand, including the people that wrote it," the actor stated to Entertainment Weekly. "We are all trying to have it breathed in the exact same breath of the show that we all love."
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is playing General Iroh, Prince Zuko's uncle who uses his wisdom and kinder nature to guide his nephew. Lee is a familiar face across television, with leading roles in other Netflix series and recurring roles in popular franchises.
The actor began his career with a Dick Wolf series called "Gideon Oliver" in 1989 followed by the 1995 television movie "Where's the Money Noreen?" His career continued with guest roles in "Total Recall 2070," "Doc," and "Covert Affairs." Lee also appeared in other TV movies, from "Tagged: The Jonathan Wamback Story" to "Boyfriends of Christmas Past." Many will recognize the actor from his time playing a character (coincidentally) named Appa on "Kim's Convenience." The owner of a convenience store, Appa is a Korean father working to repair his relationship with his son (Simu Liu).
Lee is also known for his role as Captain Carson Teva in the "Star Wars" Disney+ universe. The character appears across the franchise in "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Ahsoka." Lee also lends his voice to several series. He voices characters in children's shows, like Chef Jeff in the animated Nickelodeon series "Abby Hatcher, Fuzzly Catcher."
Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is Elizabeth Yu's debut on television, but she appears in movies with some actors you know. The actress plays Princess Azula, Prince Zuko's younger sister. Unlike her brother, she isn't exiled from the Fire Nation. The princess is an incredibly skilled firebender, able to bend lightning as well as fire.
Her on-screen debut is in the 2022 Ray Romano-led and -directed film "Somewhere in Queens." Her next movie is the acclaimed 2023 drama "May December." The film is loosely based on the true story of a teacher who started a relationship with one of her underage students that leads to marriage. A movie on their story is in the works, and actress Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) shadows the family in preparation to play Gracie (Julianne Moore), the teacher. Yu is Mary Atherton-Yoo, one of the couple's three children. During the movie, she graduates high school alongside her twin brother, Charles (Gabriel Chung).
"It's so amazing to see these Asian and Indigenous young actors, iconic Asian actors, iconic Indigenous actors, all on the big screen in this huge way, in this largely cinematic way," Yu said about "Avatar: The Last Airbender" in an interview with IndieWire. "I'm so proud of it and so excited to be a part of it."
Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai
Fire Lord Ozai is the ruthless leader of the Fire Nation and the father of Prince Zuko and Princess Azula. Daniel Dae Kim takes on the role in the live-action series. Kim has been a force on television and film since he first appeared on "Unsolved Mysteries" in 1992. Since then, he's been a part of ensembles and has led popular police procedurals in addition to making appearances on the silver screen.
Many will know him from his role as Jin-Soo Kwon in "Lost." The character regularly participates in efforts to save the group, including several adventures out to sea. Kim went on to star in "Hawaii Five-0" as Chin Ho Kelly for seven seasons. He is a recurring cast member in "New Amsterdam" and "The Good Doctor." Audiences may also recognize the actor from his guest roles in "MacGyver" and "The Premise." Fans of young adult dystopian movies might know Kim as Jack Kang from the second and third "Divergent" movies. Superhero buffs may remember the actor from his roles in the 2003 "Hulk" or Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2." He also appeared in the 2019 "Hellboy" reboot and the 2023 ensemble comedy "Joy Ride."
The live-action Netflix series isn't Kim's first time in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." He voices the mad earthbending leader General Fong in the original animated series and an accompanying video game and is a part of the recurring cast of the spin-off series "The Legend of Korra" as Hiroshi Sato.
Ken Leung as Commander Zhao
A Fire Nation naval officer with the same mission as Prince Zuko, Commander Zhao is a force for Aang to watch out for in the first part of his story. Ken Leung portrays Commander Zhao in the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender." The actor is known for roles across television, from episodes in classic dramas to leading characters in medical series.
Like Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung appears as a series regular in "Lost." However, he is not a survivor of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 — Leung is Miles Straume, a freight ship crew member tasked with kidnapping the leader of the colony of people that live on the island. The actor also plays Dr. Christopher "Topher" Zia for three seasons in "The Night Shift" and Eric Tao in "Industry." Audiences may know him from guest roles in "The Sopranos," "The Good Wife," and "Law & Order."
Horror fans might recognize Leung from his roles in M. Night Shyamalan's "Old," the 2023 screenlife thriller "Missing," or even as Detective Steven Sing in the modern-day classic horror movie "Saw." He also has small roles in other major films, such as Admiral Statura in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Lloyd Bowman in "Red Dragon," and Sang in "Rush Hour."
Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue
Princess Azula isn't the only princess in "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Amber Midthunder plays Princess Yue, a Northern Water Tribe princess whom Sokka is romantically interested in. Midthunder made her screen debut in 2001 in "The Homecoming of Jimmy Whitecloud" and has appeared in high-profile movies and series ever since.
After "The Homecoming of Jimmy Whitecloud," the actress appeared in mainstream releases like "Hell or High Water" and "The Ice Road." Arguably the biggest film on Midthunder's resume is Hulu's "Prey," a prequel to the first four "Predator" movies, in which she plays a Comanche huntress, Naru, battling the Predator in 1719. For her performance, Midthunder was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television. In her first role on television, the actress appeared in two episodes of "Longmire." Midthunder also has guest roles in episodes of "Dig" and "The Originals" before landing a leading role in "Legion." She plays Kerry Loudermilk in the FX series. Audiences may also recognize her as Rosa Ortecho in The CW series "Roswell, New Mexico" or from her guest role in "Reservation Dogs."
Like her fellow cast members, Midthunder said she watched "Avatar: The Last Airbender" while growing up. "I was a huge fan as a kid," the actress shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I loved it, I watched it, I was obsessed with it. I thought I was a waterbender."
C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku
Aang needs a mentor, and the Avatar before him, Avatar Roku, is who he often turns to. A firebender before becoming the Avatar, Roku is Aang's primary connection to the past Avatars and a spiritual guide for the boy. C.S. Lee plays Avatar Roku in the Netflix series.
Widely known for police procedurals, chances are audiences know Lee from his time as forensic analyst Vince Masuka on "Dexter." He also appears in guest roles in "Criminal Minds," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Soap opera fans may recognize him from guest roles in "Guiding Light" or "As the World Turns." After "Dexter," Lee went on to appear in "Power," "Chicago Med," and "For All Mankind." He also has a recurring role as Sgt. Jimmy Kee in the CBS series "East New York."
On the silver screen, Lee's resume boasts all types of films. Romantic comedy fans might remember him from the Brooke Shields-led film "Our Italian Husband," while horror fans may know the actor as Dr. Lester Caldwell in the 2009 supernatural movie "The Unborn." His recent films include "Come As You Are" and "All Together Now."
Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi
Aang has friends of all ages and walks of life, but one of his oldest friends is King Bumi, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar. King Bumi is the eccentric monarch of Omashu, one of the cities of the Earth nation.
Utkarsh Ambudkar appears in a variety of TV series and movies, from a beatboxer in "Pitch Perfect" to an English teacher in "Never Have I Ever." Fans of "The Mindy Project" will recognize the actor as Rishi Lahiri, a rapper and recurring character in the series. Ambudkar also appeared as Malcolm in "White Famous" and as Raj in "Brockmire." In the CBS supernatural series "Ghosts," a remake of a British series, he played one of the leading characters, Jay Arondekar. The character and his wife Rose (Rose McIver) move into a house and begin interacting with the ghosts who inhabit the space. He also has a recurring voice role in "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."
After "Pitch Perfect," the actor had roles in other big comedy films like "Ride Along 2" and the Ryan Reynolds-led "Free Guy." After his Broadway debut in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme," the actor collaborated with him again on his directoral debut, "Tick, Tick... Boom!" He also had voice roles as Real Estate Rat in the 2021 live-action film "Tom & Jerry" and as Orson in the "Ice Age" spin-off "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild."
George Takei as Koh the Face Stealer
Though Aang can use his connection to the spirit world to communicate with past Avatars as part of his training, there are also dangerous spirits lurking in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." One of them is Koh the Face Stealer, a spirit who takes on the face of anyone who shows emotion around him. Iconic actor George Takei portrays the spirit in the live-action series.
Takei is recognizable for his career-defining role as Hikaru Sulu in "Star Trek." First appearing in the original series "Star Trek," the actor also portrays Sulu in "Star Trek: The Animated Series," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," in addition to six "Star Trek" movies and various video games. Since "Star Trek," Takei has lent his signature deep voice to a variety of movies and series. He is the First Ancestor in "Mulan" and "Mulan II" and voices Old Man Samurai in "Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword." On television, he voices guest roles in "The Simpsons," "Futurama," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Robot Chicken," "Blue Eye Samurai," and "BoJack Horseman." He also had a live-action main role in Season 2 of FX's "The Terror," set in a Japanese internment camp.
Like Daniel Dae Kim, Takei voices a character in the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender." He is a Fire Nation Prison Warden in the sixth episode of the series.