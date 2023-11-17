The Ending Of May December Explained

Contains spoilers for "May December"

Writer-director Todd Haynes returns with "May December" and delivers a darkly comedic power struggle between two women desperate to maintain their sense of control and truth. The film follows Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), an actress who's living with married couple Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) to do some research on them for her next film. Years prior, Gracie and Joe's relationship was at the center of a tabloid frenzy but now they've been able to maintain their love and build a family. However, Elizabeth's presence and persistent questioning cause old wounds to open up and incite a major power struggle surrounding the truth.

With "May December," Haynes unleashes some sharp dark comedy and captivating performances on audiences through a story that evokes some thought-provoking concepts tied to our perception of the truth. As Elizabeth interacts more with Gracie and Joe as well as their family, she causes fractures that allow old issues and feelings to rise again. It all builds to a riveting finale that has some hilarious moments and tense confrontations. Plus, there are some intriguing themes and connections to modern conversations about truth-seeking and what it's like to seek normalcy after a major scandal. So let's delve into all the wild moments and realizations in the ending of "May December."