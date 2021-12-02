The Real Reason Pen15 Is Ending After Two Seasons

Most people are desperate to forget about their embarrassing middle school moments, but "Pen15" co-creators and costars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle have embraced their tween woes. Their coming-of-age Hulu series follows semi-fictional versions of their younger selves as they learn to navigate seventh grade in the year 2000.

While most of the show's cast is made up of actual tweens and teens, Erskine and Konkle play themselves, further heightening the idea that their characters are misfits among their peers. "The conceit of the show was that they think they're in seventh grade forever," Erskine explained in November (via The New Yorker)

To date, "Pen15" has received four Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series (via IMDb), and has struck a chord with millennial women, in particular, for perfectly encapsulating an era filled with AIM flirtations, denim tankinis, and the kind of cruel insults only middle-schoolers could come up with. Unfortunately for fans, the emotionally vulnerable yet mortifyingly hilarious show is also ending with its second season.

Although the news is surprising given how beloved the series is, Erskine and Konkle have offered an emotional reason for why there won't be a Season 3 of "Pen15."