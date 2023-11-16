Avatar: The Last Airbender - Every Power Shown In Netflix's Trailer Explained

In early November 2023, Netflix finally debuted footage from its upcoming live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," set to release in 2024. It's been a long time coming, as the project began development in 2018. The years between have seen more than their fair share of controversy, with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko departing over the artistic direction Netflix wanted to pursue (not to mention fan backlash over several casting decisions).

Despite everything, the teaser trailer looks good. Great, even! The costumes and set pieces are stunning, the color palette matches the cartoon's vibrancy, and what it shows of the bending proves that Netflix learned from M. Night Shyamalan's disastrous mistakes. Seriously, the teaser trailer is so packed with benders that it almost feels like Netflix deliberately set out to separate itself from the previous live-action debacle, which faltered on its depiction of elemental magic.

While there's no waterbending in "The Last Airbender" teaser trailer, there is a little earthbending, even more airbending, and a veritable feast of firebending to enjoy. Plus, Netflix throws in a sneak peek at Aang (Gordon Cormier) slipping into the Avatar State. The footage isn't just combat bending, either. Yes, the firebending is pretty violent, but the airbending and the earthbending strike a balance between action and function, which proves that the streaming studio understands on some level how deeply integrated bending is within the four nations' cultures.