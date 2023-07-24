Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Teases The MCU Hero He Wants To Team Up With

It hardly feels like it, but Simu Liu's Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure is still very much in its infancy, with the actor currently boasting but a single MCU credit on his resume, 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." That will no doubt change in the years to come, with Marvel brass plotting a "Shang-Chi" sequel and all manner of superpowered team-ups in the coming years. But it seems that if Liu had his choice of scene partners from the current stable of MCU supers, he'd want to team up with a fellow newb, Iman Vellani.

Liu revealed as much during a recent Men's Health interview while promoting his new film, "Barbie." And according to the actor's comments, he's so keen to work with Vellani because the "Ms. Marvel" star has impressed during their various meetings. "I'll single out Iman Vellani," Liu said, noting first and foremost he'd like to work with her since she also hails from his native Canada.

He went on to add, "The few times I've met her, and all the conversations we've had, she's just such a wonderful human being," further noting Vellani stands out from the Marvel pack because of her genuine love for the comic universe. As Liu so eloquently put it, "She really just stuck out to me as someone who just absolutely loves it, and loves the world, loves the position that she's been put in."